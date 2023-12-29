‘These Are The Guys Who Made Good Will Hunting’: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon’s Air Co-Star Recalls Trying To Keep It Cool On Set
You can't blame the guy for fanboying over Hollywood's best bromance.
They make up one of Hollywood's most enduring friendships and professional partnerships, so it's not a shock that Chris Messina fanboyed at the thought of working with both Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
The Mindy Project star had frequently collaborated with Ben Affleck in the past, appearing as a CIA operative in Affleck's Best Picture-winning film Argo and co-starring alongside the actor-director in the 2016 crime drama Live by Night. But Messina's performance as sports agent David Falk in the Air Jordans origin story Air was the first time he got to join forces with Affleck and his longtime famous pal Matt Damon.
The thought of working with the Good Will Hunting dynamic duo clearly tickled Messina, as he told People he had to try "to remain cool" while rehearsing onset with the two actors:
In Air, Affleck — who also directed the biographical sports drama — plays Nike's co-founder and CEO Phil Knight, while Damon takes on the role of the brand's basketball talent scout Sonny Vaccaro.
It's the buddies' first onscreen reunion since 2021's The Last Duel, which they also co-wrote, and the ninth film they've been in together, along with Field of Dreams, School Ties, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and, of course, Good Will Hunting.
Messina told People that despite the pair's Oscar-winning bona fides — Ben and Matt famously won an Academy Award for Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting, Damon has been nominated four other times and Ben also has that big Argo win —there was "no ego" from either performer on Air:
Messina also said Affleck had "the highest cinematic IQ of anyone [he] ever met" and that the filmmaker created "a really, really fun set" for the sports film:
Clearly Affleck's approach worked: Air scored two 2024 Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and one for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for Damon's performance.
You, too, can join Chris Messina in fanboying over Ben and Matt's onscreen reunion in Air, by streaming it with an Amazon Prime Video subscription
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Ryan LaBee
By Mike Reyes
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley