Matt Damon And Ben Affleck's New Movie, RIP: Everything We Know So Far

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are two actors who will forever be tied together, and that onscreen (and behind-the-scenes) partnership will continue a little bit longer with their in-the-works movie, RIP. One of the many upcoming Netflix movies set to hit the streamer in the next year or so, this star-studded crime thriller about a team of cops uncovering a massive amount of cash and dealing with the aftermath sounds like it could be a ton of fun.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming Ben Affleck and Matt Damon movie, worry not, because we’re about to break down everything we know at this point in time. From its story to its cast, to the action movie heavyweight sitting behind the camera, there’s a lot to go over. That said, let’s get this show on the road…

Though we know that anyone with a Netflix subscription will be able to watch Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up again, the streamer has yet to announce the RIP release date. However, it wouldn’t be all that surprising for the upcoming thriller to find a spot on the 2025 movie schedule , especially as Netflix begins to plan its rollout of original films for the next 12 months. That being said, we should have a better grasp on a release date, or at least a release window, at some point in the coming months, if not sooner.

What Is RIP About?

While the RIP release date has yet to be finalized, Netflix has teased what audiences should expect when the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-led thriller debuts on the streaming platform. According to the official plot synopsis:

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

Quite a tease, right? This sounds like it could be up there with other great Ben Affleck films like The Town or Matt Damon’s The Departed, one of Martin Scorsese's best movies . However, it does leave us with a lot of unanswered questions about the specifics of the story, especially when it comes to Affleck and Damon’s respective roles.

The RIP Cast

Netflix hasn’t spilled the beans on who each of the actors will be playing, but the RIP cast is shaping up to be superb from top to bottom. Starting with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck before working our way down, here’s who we can expect to see when RIP premieres.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon will be leading the RIP cast when the new Netflix movie finally arrives. But the upcoming crime thriller isn’t the Hollywood A-lister’s only major project, as Damon is set to have a leading role in Christopher Nolan’s next movie .

Ben Affleck

Also leading the RIP cast is Ben Affleck, who will be sharing the screen with his longtime friend for the 14th time if you include the time they were extras in Field of Dreams . Affleck is also set to lead The Accountant 2 when the action thriller opens in theaters on April 25, 2025.

Teyana Taylor

After appearing in A Thousand and One, White Men Can’t Jump and The Book of Clarence in recent years, Teyana Taylor will show up in RIP. Taylor is also set to show up in Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Battle of Baktan Cross.

Sasha Calle

Sahsa Calle, who played Supergirl in The Flash back in 2023, will also be appearing in RIP. This is just one of Calle’s upcoming projects, as she’s also set to show up in Lips Like Sugar and Wardriver in the near future.

Catalina Sandino Moreno

Catalina Sandino Moreno made a name for herself in 2004 with her Oscar-nominated performance in Maria Full of Grace, and she hasn’t slowed down since. In addition to having a role in Len Wiseman’s From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Moreno will also appear in RIP.

Néstor Carbonell

Néstor Carbonell, who some may remember from his portrayal of Mayor Anthony Garcia in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, will be joining Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in RIP. Carbonell won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in Shōgun in 2024.

Scott Adkins

In November 2024, Deadline reported that Scott Adkins had joined the RIP cast. Adkins, who’s appeared in everything from John Wick: Chapter 4 to The Pink Panther and so much more, is also slated to appear in Skyline: Warpath and Diablo in the near future.

Lina Esco

In November 2024, Variety reported that Lina Esco would also be joining the RIP cast. Known for her portrayal of Officer Christina Alonso on S.W.A.T., Esco’s film credits include Doors, Fairy Dust and LOL.

When Can We Expect The RIP Trailer?

Considering no release date has been announced and the cast was still being filled out in November 2024, it’s hard to say when we’ll get to see a RIP trailer. Netflix will surely be pushing the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck movie in the months to come, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see at least a first-look clip or teaser trailer before the midway point in 2025, if not sooner.

Joe Carnahan Is Writing And Directing RIP

Netflix has announced that Joe Carnahan, whose filmography includes great action movies like Smokin’ Aces, The Grey and Bad Boys for Life, will be writing and directing RIP. But this isn’t the only upcoming project the Boss Level and Copshop helmer has coming out in the near future, as he’s currently putting the finishing touches on Shadow Force and Not Without Hope, making him one of the busiest names in show business right now.

Production Reportedly Got Underway In October 2024

Though Netflix has yet to confirm, it has been reported that production on RIP got underway in October 2024. Citing a Production Daily report, What’s On Netflix reported that filming started up on October 2nd and would go on until December 11th, but no other information has been shared at this time. Expect to hear more about the status of principal photography sometime soon.

This Isn’t Matt Damon And Ben Affleck’s Only Upcoming Netflix Project

RIP isn’t the only upcoming Netflix project featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as the two longtime friends are also developing a crime thriller called Animals. Announced by Netflix back in early 2024, the movie will be directed and Affleck and star Damon as a mayoral candidate who risks everything to save his son after he is kidnapped. THR reported in February 2024 that Jennifer Garner was in talks to portray Damon’s on-screen wife, and that cameras would start rolling a few months later. However, there have been no updates since.