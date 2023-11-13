The Best Joey King Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

If you’re a fan of Joey King, there are plenty of movies (and shows) out there that you can check out.

When I think of modern-day stars that have slowly started to gain a fanbase over many years, plenty come to mind. I could think of maybe Noah Centineo from the young adult movie trilogy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, or even go way back to the rise of Zendaya’s career on the Disney Channel – and there are plenty of great things out there to watch if you love Zendaya now.

But today we’ll be talking about someone that I’ve followed for a decent amount of time: actress Joey King. Appearing in some of my favorite movies as a kid but only continuing to grow in her acting skills, King is a young but formidable actress and one who knows how to deliver both comedic performances and dramatic ones.

If you’re looking for what to watch if you like the actress, here are some of the best Joey King movies and TV shows

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

First up on this list has to be Ramona and Beezus. Starring King and Selena Gomez, the movie is based on the book series of the same name and follows Ramona’s adventures in her messy world while causing mayhem, especially to her older sister, Beatrice – otherwise known as Beezus.

This movie was released when I wasn’t even a teenager, but I remember holding it dearly in my heart for a long time. I loved watching King’s performance because she reminded me of myself as a kid, and now, as an adult, I still find a lot of joy in this sweet, family movie.

The Act (2019)

I think this is where many people started to hear more about King. The Act was one of the best Hulu original shows and was based on the real-life case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a young woman who worked with her then-boyfriend to kill her mother, who was abusing her.

The Act was one of the many times back in the late 2010s when I realized that King would act her butt off. She was terrific in this role, and she earned a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards for her performance as well. I don’t think anything King has done since then has surpassed this performance, but I know with time she’ll end up having another momentous role like this one.

The In Between (2022)

In 2022, Joey King starred in the Paramount Plus original film, The In Between. The film stars Joey King and Kyle Allen and is a sci-fi romance that details the story of two young adults, Tessa and Skylar, who fall in love, but tragedy strikes, and Skylar is killed in a car accident. Tessa believes that Skylar is reaching out to her from the afterworld, so she takes it upon herself to see what he is looking for.

Because of Joey King starring in infamous The Kissing Booth series ( especially the third, which just didn’t make sense ), I didn’t know if I wanted to see her in another romance movie so soon, but she kills it here. Her and Allen’s chemistry is off the charts, and I appreciate how the story is unlike anything we see in a young adult romance. It’s a lovely film to watch on a chill Saturday afternoon and enjoy King’s performance.

The Conjuring (2013)

If you want to check out one of the best horror movies , then The Conjuring will do it. This movie is the first in The Conjuring universe . It is based on the real-life events of a family who moved into a house and started to experience supernatural occurrences.

I recall when The Conjuring came out, people were calling it the scariest horror film in years, and even now, ten years later, I still believe it. Regardless, King’s performance was outstanding in this movie. There’s something about kids in a horror movie that truly brings out the terror in their eyes, and King rocked it in this role.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dark Knight Rises is the thrilling conclusion of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, this time following the caped crusader as he looks to stop Bane, a terrorist of Gotham City who aims to destroy it with a nuclear blast.

Honestly, you should watch the Batman films because they are so good, and I’ll be truthful and say King’s part here is small, but it’s impactful. She portrays young Talia al Ghul, and without giving away spoilers, she can convey an emotional performance without having to speak at all, and it carries so much depth for the older character. Be sure to check it out – plus, there are so many cool behind-the-scenes facts of The Dark Knight.

White House Down (2013)

Directed by Roland Emmerich, White House Down stars Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx and follows the story of how a Capitol policeman makes it his mission to rescue his daughter as well as the President of the United States when terrorists attack the White House.

There are plenty of action films out there that are fun to watch, and I immensely enjoy White House Down. Personally, this was one of the first King movies where I loved seeing her in an action role, and her parts with Tatum (who played her father) were enjoyable to watch.

Fargo (2014 – 2015)

Fargo is an anthology black-comedy crime series – one of the best FX drama shows. Each season occurs in a new state and follows a new crime that not only turns people’s lives upside down but changes everything forever.

King portrays Greta Grimly, the daughter of Gus, an officer in the series, and ugh, I wish I could go on for hours about how great she is, even in a recurring fashion, but I don’t want to spoil what happens in this show. I will say that the first season of Fargo is the best – and if you love Joey King, this is the show to watch besides The Act.

Bullet Train (2022)

Lastly, we must discuss Bullet Train, arguably King’s most significant role since The Kissing Booth franchise. This fast-paced, high-action movie follows the story of an operative who has to deliver a package somehow and survive a slew of killers on a bullet train in Asia.

The Bullet Train cast itself is fantastic and full of incredible actors, but I ended up liking Joey King’s “The Prince.” While I don’t think she was the best assassin on the train at the end of the day, her scenes were funny and full of life, and I wanted to see more of her added to the story. I think action movies suit her well.

I know deep down you might be thinking, “Where are the movies from The Kissing Booth trilogy?” And to that, I say, no, those are not King’s best movies. Sure, they are pretty famous, but for all the wrong reasons, and while her acting is fine in them, I’ll give her the praise she deserves from these movies and shows because they’re better.