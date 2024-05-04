The Best Ryan Gosling Romance Movies And How To Watch Them

If you are looking for an actor whose choices in romance movies have serious range, look no further than some of Ryan Gosling’s best films . From Oscar-nominated romantic dramas (La La Land) to truly hilarious rom-coms (Crazy, Stupid, Love) to heart-wrenching romantic epics (The Notebook), the actor has done it all in the realm of romance. Today, we’re here to talk about those amazing projects and how you can watch them.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Arguably Ryan Gosling’s only straight-up rom-com, Crazy, Stupid, Love is unique in the sense that it covers romantic, platonic and familial love. It’s considered one of the best rom-coms because of its quick-witted dialogue and irresistible couples. And it’s a classic because of the incredible and hilarious chemistry between its cast of Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, and of course, Ryan Gosling.

What I love about this rom-com is it’s quite unconventional. Ryan Gosling’s Jacob isn’t the main male character, Steve Carell’s Cal is. Also, the story doesn’t revolve around a new couple, it’s centered on a guy who is reeling from his wife splitting up with him. Jacob comes in to help Cal cope, and he attempts to teach him how to be a playboy. However, simultaneously the playboy is falling in love hard (with Emma Stone's Hannah), and he doesn’t know how to deal with it.

The movie is messy, funny, and as the title implies, crazy and stupid. Overall, it’s a wonderfully chaotic portrait of love, and it’s worth your time.

Plus! It’s the movie that introduced us to the dynamic duo that is Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, so that’s another reason we should be eternally grateful for Crazy, Stupid, Love.

La La Land

No matter how many times I’ve re-watched La La Land , I never get tired of Mia and Sebastian’s love story. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are perfect together as an aspiring actress and jazz musician, and their year together is colorful, musical and magical.

Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning film brings Old Hollywood into the modern day to tell this romantic tale, and it’s wonderful to be whisked through Los Angeles with Gosling and Stone as they fall for each other and work to achieve their dreams.

While it’s more rom than com, this movie has its light moments, like “Lovely Night,” and it’s perfectly balanced with incredibly emotional beats, like anytime “City of Stars” plays.

Obviously, the break-up is something we can’t get over in La La Land, however, it’s also one of the reasons why it's so romantic. These two people loved and cared for each other so much that they were willing to let one another go so they could pursue what they love, and that, while tragic, is romantic and beautiful, just like the movie.

Blue Valentine

Not all romances have a happy ending, and sometimes said love stories go to dark places and rip your heart out. That’s what Blue Valentine does.

Flipping between their magical meeting and their breaking point, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams give heartbreaking performances as Dean and Cindy. We see them at their best, and their absolute worst, and the two stars flawlessly carry the weight of Blue Valentine as our review pointed out.

Yet again, this beloved film shows off Gosling’s range as an actor, and his ability to take on any kind of romance. His dramatic skills were on full display in Blue Valentine, and his and Williams’ performances were truly the powerful heartbreaking heartbeat of this film from Derek Cianfrance.

The Notebook

Grab your tissues, it’s time to talk about The Notebook.

If you are looking to go back and witness Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams right at the start of their adult careers, give this 2004 classic a watch. Considered one of the best movies of the 2000s , this Nicholas Sparks adaptation tells the sweeping love story of Noah and Allie who go from high school sweethearts to second-chance romantics.

From their dramatic kiss in the rain to them laying in the middle of the road to all those damn letters Noah wrote to Allie, every beat of this movie is heart-wrenching and classic romance through and through.

There’s a reason this romance is still so beloved 20 years later. It’s because Noah and Allie's story is timeless, and Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are perfect in these roles that helped them become household names.

Lars And The Real Girl

Lars and the Real Girl is an unconventional, heartbreaking, bizarre and hilarious romance. The film follows a couple as they struggle to support their brother, who is played by Ryan Gosling, after he falls in love with a sex doll. Yes, you read that correctly.

Gosling’s character, Lars, is socially awkward and incredibly lonely, and the film follows him and his family as they all learn about his relationship with Bianca, the sex doll. The movie is a refreshing commentary on loneliness, love and family, and it’s yet another example of this actor's brilliant range.

The Fall Guy

Premiering as a big summer blockbuster on the 2024 movie schedule , David Leitch’s The Fall Guy is one-part action epic, one-part rom-com. While the stunts in this movie all about stuntmen fly off the screen, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s chemistry is undeniable as they play a stuntman and director who are exes but clearly still are crushing hard on each other.

While this movie is all about Gosling’s character finding the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s movie, early reactions for The Fall Guy highlighted the rom-com aspects, saying the Gosling-Blunt pairing is “adorable” and “electric.”

Overall, this action rom-com is simply another fantastic entry in Ryan Gosling’s ever-growing and very diverse list of romantic movies.

Whether you are looking to go through a whole box of tissues while watching a romance or you want to laugh the night away with a rom-com, Ryan Gosling has got you covered. Since the early days of his career, he’s been taking on romantic projects that show off his skills as a comedic and dramatic performer, and here’s hoping he continues to keep doing it in the years to come.