3 WrestleMania 41 Matches I'm Predicting We'll Get (And 3 I Hope We Don't)

There are still plenty of upcoming WWE events on the way, but it's hard not to think about WrestleMania 41 as we inch closer to its arrival in May. Next year's PLE's and the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown shows on the 2025 TV schedule will give us an idea of who will get a chance to shine on the big two-night event, though I already have some predictions on who we will see.

I also have some humble requests for matches I would rather not see, in case the powers-that-be happen to be looking around the web for these opinions. There are some feuds I think deserve the opportunity to shine in Vegas, but there are more than a few that I have no interest in seeing occupy a spot on the card. Let's dive in.

(Image credit: WWE)

Prediction: New Day vs. Big E

New Day shocked the world with a heel turn recently and blamed Big E for their fall from grace as the most dominant tag team in WWE history. With all the cheap shots they took at him for not returning after his devastating injury, it felt like a sign his in-ring return might not be that far off. Seeing as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods rejected his offer to return to the faction as a manager, what would happen now if he was suddenly cleared to return to action?

I guess that Big E would return as a singles competitor, only to have his big return ruined by his former allies. This goes back and forth until finally, Adam Pearce has enough and sets up a 2 vs. 1 handicap match at WrestleMania. That, or Big E finds a new tag-team partner to team up with, but I think he's tough enough to take on both Woods and Kingston simultaneously.

(Image credit: WWE)

Don't Want: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley For The Women's World Championship

The Women's World Championship title scene has been exclusively linked to Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan through much of 2024, and while that feud has elevated the latter to the main event scene and made for some compelling storytelling, it's run its course. At some point, this title needs to stop being held hostage by this feud, and we need to work some more people into the mix as serious contenders.

While we don't have to worry about Dominik Mysterio's wife getting upset about the storyline, I think there's a real risk of fans getting burnout on these two if they aren't already. Plus, the women's main roster is too stacked to only gravitate around a few people. Let the belt move elsewhere if nothing else, but let these two finally end this feud.

(Image credit: WWE)

Prediction: John Cena vs. Gunther For The Heavyweight Championship

Betting sites are saying John Cena is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble, and if that ends up being true, he gets his choice of a title shot at WrestleMania 41. Seeing as "The Champ" has confirmed this will be his final Mania match, it'd be surprising if he didn't attempt to pursue his record-breaking title win for what's now known as the Heavyweight Championship.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gunther currently holds the Heavyweight Championship, and while that could change before WrestleMania 41, he'd be the perfect opponent for Cena. Can a legend past his prime defeat one of the most dominant and prideful champions on the main roster? I think it'll be a tall order for him and hopefully a more entertaining match than the poor performance he put on against Austin Theory in his past WrestleMania match. That said, I want to see it, and I think with his commitment to one final year in the WWE, Cena will be in shape and up to the challenge.

Don't Want: Gunther Vs. Goldberg For The Heavyweight Championship

(Image credit: WWE)

Bill Goldberg has frequently talked about a retirement match throughout his 2024 interviews, and WWE's Bad Blood made it seem like the company is considering giving him one. The legend confronted Gunther when the champion called him out, but we haven't seen him since then. Is this because he will make an appearance at the Royal Rumble?

I have to echo the thoughts of CinemaBlend's Philip Sledge here: I don't want to see a Goldberg retirement match at WrestleMania 41. The WWE has given us a few of his matches in recent years, and none of them were all that great. Much like The Undertaker, I think he probably should've retired a few matches ago, and giving him a WrestleMania moment feels like a waste of a match spot.

(Image credit: WWE)

Prediction: Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair

Since Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair first locked eyes in her Royal Rumble debut, wrestling fans have waited for this match to happen. The WWE didn't go that route immediately, making the two a bestie tag team that won the titles and had a weird run-in with the Boogeyman that still has me in stitches.

Then Jade was attacked, and I think we all suspect Bianca is the culprit here. She's one of the most dominant women in the ring, and while Cargill is strong, she hasn't exactly been the most polished performer since her debut. I could see Bianca trying to cut the dead weight and get back to her glory days as a singles competitor, ultimately leading to a feud with Jade once she learns it was her friend who took her out of commission.

(Image credit: WWE)

Don't Want: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are the top superstars in a stacked roster, and that's been the case for a couple of years now. These two have closed out the past two WrestleManias, which was phenomenal both times. The WWE will have these two take each other on once again, but is now the right time for that to happen?

I don't think so, and based on the way Roman Reigns has returned as a face wrestler, I think the company also agrees. He has to take down Solo Sikoa and the new iteration of the Bloodline first, and then he can worry about retaking his spot as "Head of the Table." Whether that's against Cody Rhodes, The Rock or maybe even someone else, we'll just have to wait and see.

WrestleMania 41 isn't happening in Las Vegas until Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th. Hopefully, as we get closer to the event, we'll get a better idea of what the match card will look like, and our picks for what should be on there will be included.