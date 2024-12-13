Tom Selleck 'Can't Figure Out' Why CBS Is Ending Blue Bloods, And He Even Proposed A Plan For How They Could Keep It Around

It’s no secret that Tom Selleck is frustrated about Blue Bloods ending up on 2024’s list of canceled or ending shows . Now, the series finale is about to air, and he’s still making it clear that that should not have happened. In fact, he said he still “can’t figure out” why CBS pulled the plug on the procedural, and he presented an idea about how the drama could have continued.

The final episode of Blue Bloods will air on December 13 on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on the 2024 TV schedule . That will mark the final Reagan family dinner, and it is bound to be incredibly emotional. However, even though they’ve been done filming for months, Tom Selleck is still talking about why this shouldn’t mark the end of this series, as he told Variety :

I can’t figure out why they didn’t start streaming it, do 10 episodes a year. But I’m not the boss. Everybody wanted to come back. And I think with this cast, it would have been a gift for the audience. I don’t make those decisions. I’m prepared to celebrate and commemorate this show, but I’m still getting used to it.

This response came after the Frank Reagan actor was asked a question about rumors surrounding the potential for a Blue Bloods spinoff . Clearly, he’s not thinking about a new series based in this world, it would appear that he is still trying to figure out a way for the OG procedural to continue.

His proposal to move Blue Bloods over to a streamer and make shorter seasons makes sense too. Plenty of series have moved from network to streaming in recent years – many of which had been on the air for a long time – so it’s not like this is an outlandish idea. In fact, I’m kind of surprised it isn’t what’s happening.

We saw Criminal Minds get revived on Paramount+ under the name Criminal Minds: Evolutions. Law and Order: Organized Crime made the jump from NBC to Peacock with great success. Plus, the NCIS Universe is expanding on both CBS and Paramount+. So, while not common, it’s also not unheard of for shows to jump platforms so they can continue.

Also, as someone who doesn't have live TV, I watch all my CBS shows with a Paramount+ subscription anyway, and I know many others do too. So, it probably wouldn’t even be that big of a shift.

I bet the Blue Bloods cast could get behind this plan as well. As the Magnum P.I. star said, getting to do more of this procedural would have been a “gift” for the cast and the audience. In the months leading up to the drama’s series finale, many actors have voiced their opinions on the drama concluding too, most of which are to the tune of they don’t want it to end. For example, Abigail Baker called the cancellation a “colossal error.”

Overall, it’s clear as day that Selleck and his co-stars don’t want Blue Bloods to end, and they would have been willing to switch things up and even move the show if it meant they’d have a place on the 2025 TV schedule . However, sadly, none of that happened, and now the series will say its final goodbye this week. But, we can always hold out hope that maybe someday a revival will happen.

For now, though, you can tune in to say goodbye to the Reagan’s at 10 p.m. ET on CBS this Friday.