I Watched A Ton Of Wrestling In 2024, Here Are My 10 Most Memorable Matches

To say that 2024 was a banner year for the sport of professional wrestling would be an understatement of epic proportions. Over the course of the past 12 months, I watched Sting bring an end to an exceptional career (in one of the best retirement matches of all time), witnessed Cody Rhodes finish his story in one of the most ridiculous WrestleMania main event matches, and spent countless hours watching incredible matches on TV and in person.

But what were my 10 most memorable matches? Well, come along as I break down some major WWE title changes , AEW giving Sting a fitting swan song , and so much more. Let’s get started, shall we?

(Image credit: WWE / Peacock)

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania 40, Night 2)

Less than 24 hours after The Rock told us to expect the unexpected following the electrifying WrestleMania 40 Night One main event, WWE delivered (and then some) when Cody Rhodes challenged Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns in a Bloordline Rules match. This one had everything you’d want in a WrestleMania headliner – a dramatic one-on-one wrestling match for around 20 minutes, a series of run-ins ranging from Solo Sikoa to John Cena to the Undertaker, and an emotional conclusion to one of WWE’s best storylines in years.

(Image credit: AEW)

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay (AEW Dynasty)

Three weeks after Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania, AEW gave wrestling fans a different instant classic when Bryan Danielson took on Will Ospreay in a highly anticipated singles match at the Dynasty pay-per-view. One of the most recent additions to Ospreay’s list of 44 5-star matches ( the most of any wrestler ), this was the best wrestling performance I’ve seen all year and perhaps of all time. Being in the room with thousands of hyped-up wrestling fans as these two legends of the ring put on a 32-minute banger is something I won’t soon forget.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Women's Royal Rumble (Royal Rumble 2024)

Next up is the Women’s Royal Rumble match from the WWE premium live event of the same name. Back in January, Bayley joined a list that includes Ric Flair and Bianca Belair when she became only the third competitor to win the rumble at number three. Setting a record at a little over 63 minutes, Bayley put on a clinic that night, outlasting Jade Cargill in her WWE in-ring debut, Liv Morgan’s return from injury, and 27 other fierce competitors. Plus, it kicked off Bayley’s “Road to WrestleMania” where she’d challenge a former ally in another wonderful match.

(Image credit: WWE)

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Bad Blood)

When it comes to the feud of the year, few angles come close to the nearly year-long program between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. These two in-ring rivals, who gave off the impression they had legitimate heat, traded wins and losses over the summer before ending things with one of the best Hell in a Cell matches of all time at Bad Blood in October 2024. This one had it all: blood, weapons (a freaking toolbox was used), drama, and a friendship bracelet broken up into a bag of beads. It also resulted in CM Punk’s first five-star match in WWE since the “Summer of Punk” back in 2011.

(Image credit: WWE)

Sami Zayn vs. Gunther (WrestleMania 40, Night 1)

Going into WrestleMania 40, I thought WWE was going to feed Sami Zayn to Gunther so that the record-holding Intercontinental Champion could get more heat. But boy, was I surprised when Zayn defeated the “Ring General” in one of the best matches of their respective careers. The whole bout is worth its weight in gold, but the final minute or so where Sami pulls off a Brainbuster from the turnbuckle and then two Helluva Kicks to end Gunther’s 666-day title reign is the stuff of legend.

(Image credit: AEW)

Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Revolution)

Sting has been one of my favorite wrestlers since I was a kid watching him during his surfer days, and so watching him wrestle his final match when he and Darby Allin teamed up to defeat AEW World Tag Champions The Young Bucks at Revolution in March was a bittersweet moment. The match, which had no right being this good, was everything you’d want in a send-off and then some. Callbacks to Sting’s old gimmicks (played by his sons), all of his finishing moves, and some death-defying stunts from Allin made this a match, and a night, that’ll live on forever.

(Image credit: WWE)

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed (Monday Night Raw)

Billed as a “Last Monster Standing” match, Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed’s destructive contest on the September 30, 2024 episode of Monday Night Raw was honestly one of the best “big men putting the pain on one another” bouts in recent memory. The fact that WWE put this on cable instead of a PLE is both wild and wildly awesome. Watching these two slap meat and tear down everything from the barricade to the ring (yes, that actually happened) was a feast.

(Image credit: WWE)

Cody Rhodes Vs. AJ Styles (Backlash France)

“ Il est vraiment! ” is all I have to hear to be taken back to Backlash France, where Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against A.J. Styles, who received one of the best fan receptions of the year. The fans were in such a frenzy during the former Bullet Club leader’s introduction that the camera started bouncing up and down... and then the match started and kept the momentum going.

(Image credit: WWE)

The OG Bloodline vs. The New Bloodline (Survivor Series: WarGames)

Sure, three out of the 10 competitors in the Survivor Series: WarGames main event were injured and taken out of action for an unknown period of time, but The Bloodline’s Civil War was such a treat for wrestling fans. The build, which started many months ago when Solo Sikoa took over the stable in Roman Reigns’ absence, led to a long, hard-hitting and brutal match involving weapons, death-defying spots, and some hilarious interactions between the OTC and CM Punk.

(Image credit: WWE)

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WrestleMania 40, Night 2)

It’s no secret that WWE’s women’s division has improved over the past decade , and that trend continued well into 2024 with some outstanding matches. One of the best, and most memorable, has to be Bayley defeating WWE Women’s Champion and former Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky during the second night of the historic WrestleMania 40. Years after her shocking heel turn , Bayley became a fan favorite once more in the early part of the year, and her babyface status was confirmed in this career-defining co-main event match.