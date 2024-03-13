The Fall Guy Has Premiered, And People Are Loving The Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt Action Movie

Ever since the 1980s series adapted film The Fall Guy premiered at the SXSW Film Festival on Tuesday, those who attended can’t stop talking about it. Fortunately, these first reactions are all saying great things about the action-comedy flick with its cast including Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt . Throughout social media, X users are all in agreement that the upcoming Spring release knows how to pack a powerful punch with Gosling’s entertaining humor, his romantic chemistry with Blunt, and a glowing tribute to stunt workers.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s new movie The Fall Guy is about a stunt performer stepping up to find a missing actor from his ex-girlfriend’s directorial debut to save her movie. So far, reactions on social media have been incredibly positive. For example, Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz’s post believes the SXSW premiere film could be one of the best action movies of recent years.

THE FALL GUY is one of the best action comedies in years. If TROPIC THUNDER, LETHAL WEAPON, & FLETCH had a baby this is it. Pure entertainment. Somehow Ryan Gosling is even better in this than BARBIE. Sorry, not sorry.😬

Wow, that’s a high honor considering Ken is one of Ryan Gosling’s most memorable characters. When Barbie was first screened , social media users felt the former Mickey Mouse Club member was a scene-stealer and managed to get a Best Supporting Actor nomination on top of his acclaim. So if Josh Horowitz felt Gosling gave a better performance in his upcoming action-comedy, that’s really saying something. Rendy Jones of Rendy Reviews said in his X post that he found the Drive actor hilarious and loved the film’s impressive blend of the action and rom-com genres.

THE FALL GUY is like a stuntman sunset boulevard that nails its juggling of tributing stunt artists, a cute and refreshing rom-com, and delivering a well crafted action flick with ambitious set-pieces. Ryan Gosling comic game still undefeated af. #SXSW24

It looks like audiences are finding Ryan Gosling successfully bringing out his comedic charm to his unlikely hero character. Not to mention, it’s a good sign that The Fall Guy pays tribute to stunt performers as the risk-taking profession tends to be overlooked. After all, we’re still waiting for a Best Stunts category at the Oscars. This movie will clearly demonstrate to audiences what stunt performers go through doubling for action stars. Anthony Papetti of his No Assembly Required blog wrote in his praiseworthy tweet that he also loved Gosling’s “goofy” nature and honoring stunt performers while also adding in the amazing chemistry between him and Emily Blunt.

THE FALL GUYVery fun! An explosive throwback to 90s action. Gosling is as goofy as ever & his chemistry with Blunt is adorable. Greatly honors stunt performers & how film crews are the real heroes. A tongue in cheek look at big studio films & full of jaw dropping stunts #SXSW

It’s always nice to see a fun action movie. This is especially true when the elements of comedy and even romance are brought into the mix to keep our attention growing. Based on The Fall Guy’s theatrical trailer, it appears there will be so much going on in the David Leitch-helmed film that will be pleasing to the eyes and ears. Scott Menzel, film critic and Editor-In-Chief of We Live Entertainment, commended in his tweet the film’s use of respect towards the stunt community, Gosling and Blunt’s successful chemistry, and adding Taylor Swift into the mix.

The Fall Guy is fucking awesome! David Leitch's love letter to the stunt community. It's the most fun you will have at the movies all year. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are so damn great together. Oh, and the use of Taylor Swift's All Too Well was absolutely brilliant.

Based on The Fall Guy’s Super Bowl trailer , we see Ryan Gosling’s character, Colt, crying to Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” in the car. Like he said, “Doesn’t everyone?” Nothing like seeing a grown action hero showing his vulnerability to T. Swift’s love ballads. Just that one scene alone tells me I’m gonna get a real laugh out of The Notebook actor’s performance. One more short-but-sweet tweet had Film Fragments podcast host, Bryan Sudfield, mention something very important about what else The Fall Guy celebrates.

THE FALL GUY is what we love to see in a big action romcom and further showcases why comedic Ryan Gosling never disappoints. His chemistry with Emily Blunt is electric. The stunt work is outstanding. This acts as, not only, a celebration to stuntmen, but a crew as a whole. #SXSW