‘The Fall Guy’ Screening Reaction: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt’s Chemistry Is Undeniable

Writer and Director David Leitch, best known for past projects like “John Wick,” “Deadpool 2” and “Bullet Train,” is back with this Summer’s first big blockbuster, “The Fall Guy.” We’re here at CinemaCon 2024, where Universal Pictures let us in on an exclusive early screening. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell give his reaction to the film, and explain how the chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt makes him feel as if we’re re-entering the era of legitimate movie stars.

