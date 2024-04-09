‘The Fall Guy’ Screening Reaction: Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt’s Chemistry Is Undeniable
Watch our reaction of Universal Picture's action-packed release, "The Fall Guy," from CinemaCon 2024.
Writer and Director David Leitch, best known for past projects like “John Wick,” “Deadpool 2” and “Bullet Train,” is back with this Summer’s first big blockbuster, “The Fall Guy.” We’re here at CinemaCon 2024, where Universal Pictures let us in on an exclusive early screening. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell give his reaction to the film, and explain how the chemistry between Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt makes him feel as if we’re re-entering the era of legitimate movie stars.
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
