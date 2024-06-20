As The Bikeriders Hits Theaters, Critics Are Impressed With Its ‘Intoxicating Atmosphere’ But Still Have Some Issues
Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy star in the new drama.
There’s something undeniably intriguing about motorcycle gangs, and moviegoers are about to get an inside look at the outlaw motorcycle club Vandals MC when The Bikeriders hits the big screen this Friday, June 21. The film, which stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy among others, is inspired by a 1968 photo book and shows the transformation of the club into a gang whose dark intentions vary wildly from its founder's original intent. The movie has screened for critics, so let’s see what they have to say.
The Bikeriders’ release date was originally supposed to be in 2023, but it was delayed, at least in part, due to the entertainment industry strikes. Now, we’re finally going to get to see the crime drama whose trailer promises a scary look at a motorcycle gang’s inner workings. In Mike Reyes’ CinemaBlend review of The Bikeriders, he says the movie is more vibes than story, but that’s not an overall bad thing, and audiences won’t walk away unaffected. He gives it 3 out of 5 stars, writing:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar, meanwhile, gives it 4 stars out of 5, saying you can practically smell the asphalt, as The Bikeriders’ encapsulates the motorcycle club’s camaraderie and solidarity in a brilliantly authentic way. Smith continues:
Haadiza Ogwude of the Cincinnati Enquirer praises all three lead actors but says Jodie Comer is the clear star, and while the critic has no experience with motorcycle gangs personally, Ogwude was drawn into the plot and deeper themes. In the critic’s words:
Jake Coyle of the AP gives the movie 3 out of 4 stars, pointing out several dualities that make The Bikeriders work, including romance and rugged masculinity, throttle and brakes. It characters embody both the glory and uneasiness about American freedom. Coyle writes:
Beth Webb of Empire is experiencing that duality in her piece about The Bikeriders, as she says the movie is exquisitely shot, but its conflict isn’t strong enough to propel the story forward at an engaging pace. Webb gives it 3 out of 5 stars and says:
All of the critics seem to have found good and bad things to say about The Bikeriders, but it sounds like most of them think the movie is still one worth checking out. That seems to be the consensus for more than just the above assessments, as the film holds an 86% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Bikeriders premieres in theaters on Friday, June 21, and be sure to also check out our 2024 movie release schedule to see what else is coming soon.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.