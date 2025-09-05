Macaulay Culkin Recalls John Candy Being Concerned About His Father: 'He Was Already A Monster'
John Candy reached out to his young co-star on the set of Uncle Buck.
Macaulay Culkin is famous for many reasons, but two prominent ones are: the movie Home Alone and a very public battle over the fortune that movie provided, due to a tumultuous relationship with his father, Kit Culkin. That iconic role in Home Alone, in which John Candy also appeared, came about thanks to a scene-stealing role in another John Hughes film, the comedy Uncle Buck. In a new documentary, Culkin says that during production on the film, Candy saw and tried to help during the early days of his familial struggles.
The documentary John Candy: I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, just had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. In the doc (via EW), Macaulay Culkin reflects on his early role opposite Candy and says the actor tried to reach out and support the 8-year-old when he clearly saw problems between the kid and his dad. Culkin said…
Macaulay Culkin plays one of the nephews of the titular Uncle Buck, played by John Candy, in the 1989 comedy. It was a role that Candy's own daughter says was most like the man he was. The pair have some fantastic comedic exchanges in the film, including this one…
Culkin referring to his father as a “monster” even today, shows the sort of relationship he had with his father. Kit Culkin was also the manager of his acting sons, including Macaulay and recent Oscar winner Kieran Culkin. In 1995, when Macaulay Culkin was 15, he moved to have his parents removed as executors of his trust fund to gain full control of his own money. It seems the sons have had little to no contact with their father since they were teenagers.
While Culkin clearly had a rough childhood, he specifically remembers John Candy caring, because apparently, few others did, and that has stuck with him after all these years. He continued…
John Candy was a larger-than-life talent, but it sounds like he was also a truly good person, one that Macaulay Culkin remembers. John Candy: I Like Me will be available with a Prime Video subscription after it premieres on the 2025 movie schedule on October 10.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
