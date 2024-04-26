Bill Skarsgård Movie Before The Crow Is Ultra Violent. What The Critics Are Saying About Boy Kills World
The IT actor leads a video-game inspired action flick.
Alongside Zendaya's acclaimed Challengers now in theaters, Bill Skarsgård has moved out of the shadows from horror roles in the IT movies and Barbarian to star in a verified action film with Boy Kills World. As the latest of the 2024 movie releases hits cinemas, the critics have weighed in on Boy Kills World. Let’s dive into what they are saying about it before the actor leads the next The Crow movie.
We’ll start with CinemaBlend’s Boy Kills World review, which has our own Mike Reyes giving the R-rated action comedy two out of five stars. While Reyes was initially intrigued by the set up that draws from classic side-scrolling “man on a mission” video games, he was disappointed by the execution. In his words:
While he found the action sequences to be “somewhat fun,” the stunt performers couldn’t make up for the poor storyline in his opinion. Empire’s Sophie Butcher felt similarly about Boy Kills World, giving the movie the same star-rating and calling it a “headache-inducing imitation of the revenge thriller” and simply not on par with the John Wick movies. As she continued:
While The New York Times’ Manohla Dargis gave some major props to the stunt crew on Boy Kills World, she found the movie itself to be “boneheaded,” along with finding that the “clumsy filmmaking” ultimately “undermines its stunts.” As she also wrote:
Roger Ebert’s Simon Abrams agreed with the general thoughts of his critic colleagues. Here’s his take:
Mashable’s Siddhant Adlakha thought Boy Kills World had some “awesome action,” but similarly was not keen on the storyline. Check out his thoughts:
While most critics are saying the same thing about Boy Kills World, Variety’s Owen Gleiberman actually dug the movie, likening it to John Wick meets A Clockwork Orange. As he wrote:
You can check out Boy Kills World in theaters now to form your own opinion on the new action flick! And watch out for the Bill Skarsgård and Brandon Lee comparisons in The Crow, which will be released on August 23.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.