Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Discusses One Of The ‘Touching’ Ways Her Wedding Honored Her Late Mother

It’s been almost six years since Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 , and her presence in the lives of so many can still be felt by the galaxy , especially the actor’s daughter Billie Lourd. The 29-year-old Booksmart star recently got married and has shared how her late mother was honored during her big day.

Billie Lourd and actor/producer Austen Rydell tied the knot on March 12, 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after reportedly dating for six years. When gushing about her wedding day this week, the actress (who stood in for her mother in Rise of Skywalker ) shared one aspect of the ceremony that was especially “touching.” Lourd shared that Carrie Fisher’s “two best friends” actually officiated her wedding. She said this about it:

It was the most genius officiating in the history of officiating. It was so funny and touching and we sobbed and we laughed, and that was my favorite part of it.

Having her mom's closest friends at the altar was not the only tribute to her mother either. As previously revealed by Billie Lourd, her dress was also inspired by the Princess Leia icon. Her custom off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress was designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, who she learned about via a 2014 interview with Carrie Fisher. Apparently, when it came time to choose a wedding dress, they were the “first people who came to mind.”

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) A photo posted by on

Additionally, her shoes were actually picked out by her father Bryan Lourd because they reminded him of shoes she would wear back in the ‘90s. Lourd and Carrie Fisher got married themselves in 1991 ahead of Billie Lourd being born the following year, so it’s kind of perfect. For Billie’s “something blue,” the actress wore her mom's favorite ring, which is a blue fire opal as well.

So while the late comedian and actress could not be there for her only child’s wedding day, she was most certainly there in spirit and had a huge influence on the choices being made by the bride. While speaking to People about her wedding at the Mujen Summer Kickoff party in LA on Wednesday, she was giddy while talking about her new husband. In her words:

It is the greatest feeling. It's what people talk about in storybooks. It's incredible. My husband is standing over there, and I'm still giddy to call him my husband every time I call him my husband. It's just amazing and I'm just so happy and we had the most magical time.