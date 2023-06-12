Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations Directed Against Him
Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has addressed the sexual assault allegation recently directed at him.
Although Tenoch Huerta has been professionally acting since 2006, last year his profile skyrocketed when he starred as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the actor is currently in the news not because his performance in the sequel (which can be streamed in with a Disney+ subscription), nor him potentially reprising the role in upcoming Marvel movies, but because he’s been accused of sexual assault. Now Huerta has released a statement responding to these allegations.
Over this past weekend, musician and activist María Elena Ríos accused Huerta in a series of tweets of being a “sexual predator” who put her through “emotional abuse and abuse,” as well as said that he “ appears charming, which is a characteristic of a narcissist and a good deal of victimization.” Huerta has since taken to his Instagram Stories to comment on what she shared with the public, starting off by saying that what Ríos said is a “false and completely unsubstantiated accusation” that has “spread like wildfire.” The rest of his statement reads as follows.
So while Tenoch Huerta stated that he had a consensual relationship with María Elena Ríos that ultimately ended, he categorically denied that he sexually assaulted/abused her, and has been legally preparing for her to make her claims public. We’ll continue providing updates on this story as more information comes in, but for now, it’s unclear if Ríos will respond to the actor’s account of what happened between them. It is worth noting that Huerta isn’t the only MCU actor who’s been dealing with sexual assault allegations in recent months. Jonathan Majors, who debuted as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was charged with assault and harassment in March after being accused of strangling a 30-year-old woman, reportedly his girlfriend at the time.
Along with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Huerta is also well known for playing Rafael Caro Quintero in Narcos: Mexico, Alejandro Muñoz in Blue Demon and Juan in The Forever Purge. Netflix subscribers can see him this August in The Chosen One, a small screen adaptation of the American Jesus comic book series. As noted earlier, it hasn’t been announced yet if Huerta’s Namor will be back, though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s ending certainly laid the groundwork for him to resurface.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more coverage on Tenoch Huerta’s professional and personal lives, particularly if more information concerning these sexual assault allegations come to light. Use our 2023 movie release schedule to keep track of what’s left to hit theaters/streaming for the rest of the year.
