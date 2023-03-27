Jonathan Majors Has Officially Been Charged With Assault And Harassment After Being Arrested In New York City

After months of being in the news for his professional endeavors, including playing Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Dame Anderson in Creed III, Jonathan Majors is now making headlines for controversy in his personal life. This past Saturday, Majors was arrested in New York City after being accused of strangling a woman. Now the actor has officially been hit with assault and harassment.

As reported by Variety, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office charged Jonathan Majors with “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.” The DA’s office also shared that a judge released Majors on Sunday on his own recognizance and “granted a limited order of protection.”

Although the woman who accused Jonathan Majors of strangulation hasn’t been identified, it’s been alleged she’s his girlfriend. Whether this is the case or not, supposedly this woman and Majors were heading home in a taxi after visiting a Brooklyn bar on Friday night, and the two got into an argument. This eventually led to the unidentified woman trying to look at Majors’ phone, which is said to have angered him. From there, this woman states that Majors did “strike her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” as well as “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain.”

Once the news about Jonathan Majors being arrested started spreading around, his representative issued a statement asserting that Majors “did nothing wrong,” and that they “look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, then said in her own statement that the Da 5 Bloods star is “completely innocent,” and that evidence was being gathered to be presented to the Manhattan DA “with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.” Chaudhry also alleged that there’s video footage, witness testimony and two written statements that prove her client’s innocence.

In the aftermath of Jonathan Majors’ arrest, the U.S. Army pulled its ads featuring the actor “until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” per Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office. Directors A.B. Allen and Tim Nicolai have also shared their own claims against Majors, with the former having described the MCU star as a “vicious, cruel, abusive human being,” and the latter calling him “a sociopath and abuser.” We’ll pass along more details about this legal saga as they come to light.

Along with his appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III, this year will also see Jonathan Majors appear in Loki Season 2 as the Kang variant Victor Timely, as well as star in the dramatic movie Magazine Dreams as Killian Maddox. Browse through our 2023 movie release schedule to learn what other cinematic entertainment will come out in the months ahead.