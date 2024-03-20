Blade Runner And Raising Arizona Actor M. Emmet Walsh Is Dead At 88

Just because you don’t know an actor by name doesn’t mean you don’t instantly recognize them when they appear in a movie or TV show. M. Emmet Walsh might have been one of those people for many of you reading this, as the character actor in many high-profile offerings from both the big and small screens over the years, including Blade Runner and Raising Arizona. Unfortunately, it’s come in that Walsh has died at the age of 88.

According to ET, Walsh died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, March 19 at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont. He is survive by niece niece, Meagan Walsh, nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee), and grandnephews Emmet and Elliot.

Born on March 22, 1935 in Ogdensburg, New York and raised in Swanton, Vermont, M. Emmet Walsh began his acting career in the late 1960s, with his first movie being Alice’s Restaurant and his first TV show being The Doctors. His other notable early film and TV credits include Midnight Cowboy, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Serpico, The Bob Newhart Show, The Rockford Files and Starsky and Hutch.

In 1982, Walsh’s profile kicked up a notch when he appeared opposite Harrison Ford as Captain Bryant in Blade Runner. Five years later, he starred with Nicholas Cage in Raising Arizona, which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription with the SHOWTIME add-on. Walsh’s other major ‘80s movies include Fletch, Back to School and Harry and the Hendersons. Jumping to 1990, fans of the original Flash TV show might remember him appearing in a couple episodes as Henry Allen, the father of John Wesley Shipp’s Barry Allen.

