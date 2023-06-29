Blake Lively And Taika Waititi Had A Fun Exchange About A ‘#Collab,’ And Ryan Reynolds Was Name Dropped

Next year we’ll see Deadpool make his big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Right now, we have little idea what all that is going to look like, once it happens, it will open up the Merc with a Mouth to potentially working with all the other great talent that has become part of the MCU both in front of the camera and behind it. A movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively directed by Taika Waititi sounds like something that was meant to be. Until then, they can still collaborate on beverages.

Drinks are apparently a big deal in the Ryan Reynolds/Blake Lively household. He has his Aviator Gin, while she just launched Betty Booze, a line of sparkling cocktails to go along with her Betty Buzz mixers. Lively posted about her new product on Instagram and one person who is very interested in trying it, with his own coffee, is Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

In fact, he suggested bringing his coffee brand, Taika, together with Reynolds’ Gin and Lively’s cocktails. Lively in turn, suggested that the three could collaborate on just about anything, not simply drinks, though drinks are good too. The exchange went…

Taika Waititi: I'm gonna mix this with my coffee and see what happens. May as well chuck in Ryan's gin while we're at it. #colab

Lively: Why has no one else has ever thought of you, me and [Ryan Reynolds] collabing on anything before, ever, on anything at all. Oh well. The world’s loss.Can’t wait to try your [Taika] coffee tho.

Drinks are a popular side hustle for many celebrities. Cameron Diaz has her wine. Dwayne Johnson has both a tequila line and an energy drink. Hugh Jackman has a coffee brand (just like Taika Waititi!) If you wanted, you could probably fill your home with only celebrity beverages, so maybe drinking Taika Waititi coffee with a Blake Lively cocktail isn’t that wild an idea.

But honestly, a real collab, with Taika Waititi directing a movie or other project with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds sounds amazing. Lively is right that it’s shocking that nobody has suggested such a collaboration before. Reynolds and Lively haven’t been in a movie together since the ill-fated Green Lantern. Reynolds and Waititi were in the movie Free Guy together, though they never shared the screen. The two did put together a great promo for Free Guy with Deadpool and Korg though.

Considering Taika Waititi’s sense of humor, and the sort of characters that Ryan Reynolds tends to enjoy playing, seeing the one direct the other feels like it would be magic. Throw in Lively, who Reynolds has actual, real, chemistry with, and we could end up with a project that’s something special.

Make this happen Hollywood. And we can all watch it while drinking coffee cocktails, the perfect collab.