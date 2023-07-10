Blake Lively Drops F-Bomb In Funny Booze Commercial Ahead Of Prime Day

Lately Blake Lively has been stepping up her promo game for her company Betty Buzz. A boozy companion through mixers and pre-canned cocktails, the business has been in the public eye recently, with its addition to Amazon’s platform being the latest news. And just in time to potentially cash in on Prime Day 2023’s best deals , Blake has released a commercial where she drops a very funny, but very relatable F-bomb.

The official Betty Buzz YouTube channel released a video entitled, “Two Can Play This Game,” which sounds innocuous by the title alone. What follows is a slow burn of frustration that leads to a punchline anyone who’s used an Alexa device will identify with. The result is this Blake Lively-starring moment of comedic bliss:

It’s amazing how “two cans from Amazon” can end up translated into “toucan from the Amazon,” though it’s admittedly not the wildest voice recognition slip up. Lively’s entrepreneurial spirit is carrying her work with this brand into yet another humorous advertising campaign. It’s all centered around the kind of joke you’d expect from the woman who married Ryan Reynolds, aka the inventor of “The Vasectomy” cocktail .

Admittedly, the toucan is a pretty cute addition to a gag, as its squawk conveniently masks Blake Lively saying “fucking toucan” in this otherwise safe for all audiences ad. Something tells me that while the Reynolds/Lively household apparently allows F-bomb inclusive Taylor Swift dance parties , that’s an exception to the rule of letting their young kiddos swear like they do. Gotta draw the line somewhere.

One last note about this Betty Buzz ad is that it could be proof that recent fan concerns calling out Blake Lively for selling alcohol while not drinking are not a huge deal at the moment. While the business tycoon side of Lively is probably cooking up some non-Alcoholic versions of her new canned cocktails, there was no reference of this recent happening in an already salty ad.

Though if she does have something in the works for her tea-totaling fans, this recent bit has me excited to see how A Simple Plan's dashing star moves to address the crowd’s comments in truly deadpan fashion. If she really wants to have fun, she could always jokingly blame her husband, and have him read a "formal apology" for allowing such a thing to happen.