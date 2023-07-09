Amazon Prime Day 2023: The Best Movie And TV Show Deals For Entertainment Fans

Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on July 11th and continues through the 12th. Whether you're looking to subscribe to Amazon Prime for the first time, take advantage of some of the awesome streaming deals and add-ons, update your streaming game with an Amazon Fire Stick or finally purchase some of the best movies on Amazon Prime, Prime Day is the time to do it. The prices have never been lower, the selection has never been wider, and new deals will be introduced throughout the entire event as well before (and sometimes, even after).

We will continue adding all the best Prime Day deals right here over the next few days, highlighting the biggest and best offers for entertainment fans, so be sure to check back frequently. If you're new to Amazon Prime Day, we've pulled together a quick guide of things to know about the two-day retail event before you start splurging on great deals.

Here are a few quick links for some of the best 2023 Amazon Prime deals for movie and television fans to help you get a jump start on the savings.

Best Prime Day Deals For Movie And Television Fans

Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $22.99 on Amazon

Save 54% - Stream in 4K, use Alex Voice commands and TV controls. This device is perfect for those who simply want to binge their favorite shows while still gaining access to all the major apps and voice controls through Alexa.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device: $54.99 $24.99 on Amazon

Save $30 - The most powerful streaming stick - 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, faster app starts, more fluid navigation, and Wi-Fi 6 compatible. This is the lowest price we've seen for Amazon's premium streaming device, so grab one while you can!

Kindle Unlimited: $11.99/Month 3 Months Free

Dear reader... Unlock millions of titles and magazines through Kindle Unlimited and pay nothing for your first three months. Exclusive to Prime members, you'll also find audiobooks, magazines, and eBooks to immerse yourself including the origins of some of your favorite screen adaptations, such as The Hunger Games. Offer ends July 12th

Audible: Extended 3 Month Free Trial

Usually costing $14.95 a month, you can currently get an extended free trial period for Amazon's audiobook subscription service, Audible. Get 1 credit per month and pick from its huge library of best-sellers and classics. Audible also offers Audible Originals, podcasts, and more. Offer ends July 31st

Amazon Music: $10.99/Month 3 Months Free

Usually offering a 1 month free trial, this Prime Day streaming deal bags you a whole 3 months to trial Amazon's ultimate music streaming experience. Thereafter you'll pay $10.99 a month. Spotify who? Listen to music in HD, download to listen to music offline, and skip without ads.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179.00 $128.00 on Amazon

Save $50 - Stream the latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more! You can also use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.

Fire TV Cube, Hands-free streaming device with Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E, 4K Ultra HD: $139.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room! Plus, the Fire TV Cube makes it easy to go from streaming and binging, over to live sports on your cable box, dominating the leader boards on your game console, or video chatting with your webcam.

Max: Get a 7-day free trial through Amazon Prime Video

Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, you can also watch more recent hits such as Succession, Euphoria, and The Last of Us. With a 7-day free trial, Max starts at $9.99/mth, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

Paramount+: $5.99/month for 2 months

Get even more from Paramount Plus and bundle it together with Showtime. Stream over 45,000 episodes and movies ad-free when bundled with Showtime for just $11.99/mth after a 30-day free trial. Check out what else you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription. Offer ends July 12th

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series Smart TV: $369.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Available in 43, 50, and 53 inch models, the Amazon Fire TVs keep getting better and better with each new model. The 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD. Combine these upgrades with Alexa, and you can finally take your viewing experience to a whole new level. And they have you covered- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series comes with a 1-year limited warranty and a 30-day Amazon Device return policy.

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Steam your favorite shows from Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, ESPN+ in 720p resolution. The Alexa remote allows you to control your experience using just your voice! You can search across apps, switch inputs, and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content, or even switch to cable- if you haven't cut the cord yet. This Fire TV even supports Apple AirPlay so you can share content from you Apple device easily to the Fire TV.

BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS FAQ AND TIPS

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023? Amazon Prime Day 2023 will kick off on July 11th at 12 a.m. PST (3 a.m. EST) and it runs through the end of July 12th at 11:59 PST (8:59 p.m. EST), giving everyone 48 hours to take in all the exclusive deals and discounts as well as all the other surprises that will pop up throughout the event. Some deals are already live and some will also run past the traditional 48 hour mark.

What is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sale exclusively for Prime members, featuring great deals for entertainment fans on everything from Blu-rays and DVDs to digital streaming services and devices, merchandise, collectibles, and more.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime Member to receive discounts? The short answer: Yes. But not to worry. Amazon Prime offers exclusive discounts on thousands of items and there is still time to sign up for a free 30 day trial to gain access to benefits like 2-Day Shipping, Exclusive Member Deals, Prime Video and channel add-ons, Amazon Music, and more.

What kind of deals can I expect during Amazon Prime Day 2023? During the two-day event, Amazon Prime Day offers subscribers access to thousands upon thousands of exclusive deals. Although the full slate of Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals has yet to be revealed , expect a wide arrangement of special discounts on everything from TVs (with built-in Fire TV) to various Amazon devices, streaming deals, and more, with up to 60% off of Amazon devices, and even same-day delivery.

What are some tips for shopping Amazon Prime Day 2023? 1. Sign up for an Amazon Prime Free trial

While Amazon Prime Day sales are geared toward current subscribers, it's not too late to sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of the discounts. You can learn what all comes with your Amazon Subscription here. 2. Set up Watch-a-Deal notifications

The Amazon mobile app has a great feature that allows users to be notified when specific items go on sale. In the app, it's as simple as going to Settings > Programs and Features > Deals > Upcoming and then selecting the deals you're interested in. Find the "Watch This Deal" button and then you'll be notified when the item goes on sale. You can download the app for free on iOs and Android. 3. Check Amazon's Top 100 list

While launching their first Fall sales event in 2022, Amazon introduced a Top 100 List, which is a curated section of the retailer’s best-selling products that will be updated throughout the 2-day event and help take the hassle out of your online shopping. 4. Utilize the "Today's Deals" list

Although not a feature unique to this sales event, Amazon also has a section dedicated to deals of the day that you can explore 365 days of the year. 5. Check other sites' sales

Amazon may have great deals, but they are not the only retailers out there who are ready with their own fall sales. Walmart, Target, Macy's, and more are also launching sales to compete with Amazon, so be sure to shop around to get the right gift at the best price. 6. Start shopping early

Not all of Amazon's deals on Prime Day will be lightning deals, but with the event starting at 12 a.m. PT, we recommend starting your shopping as early as you can to secure the gifts and products you want before it's too late.