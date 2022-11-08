Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Is A ‘Religion’ In His House, And Even Lets His 3-Year-Old Get Away With F-Bombs

Taylor Swift’s musical return has gone swimmingly well outside the controversial moment from the “Anti-Hero” music video. She’s been receiving praise from fans and critics alike while breaking and setting numerous records in its wake. The album’s success elicited some kind words from country music legend Dolly Parton. But Parton isn’t the only celebrity fan of Midnight’s success as actor and Swift’s close friend Ryan Reynolds is another fan of her latest work. It’s not just Reynolds; his entire family, including his wife Blake Lively, are feeling the new music. The Spirited star went as far as to call Swift a religion in his house with his 3-year-old daughter dropping f-bombs in the process.

Reynolds and Lively have been friends with Swift for years. The pop superstar is close to the couple’s three daughters, even namechecking in the song “Betty” from her 2020 album Folklore. But the new album hit the Reynolds-Lively household differently compared to her last album Evermore. The Deadpool star opened up to The Jess Cagle Show about the spiritual connection he and his family have to the “Anti-Hero” singer’s new music.

That’s like a religion in our house. In fact, I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party in, uh, right after this. It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included. My favorite thing is when a three-year-old is just throwing down the f-bomb in a song.

It’s funny yet shocking to hear a three-year-old dropping the f-bomb casually. While it might be inappropriate by most standards, Reynolds’ young daughter is just supporting a close family friend. But this development isn’t that surprising as Swift is cursing more in her music now. Outside of the swear words, it would be nice to see a fully choreographed number by the Reynolds family. It makes you wonder who created the dance routine. Hopefully, Reynolds or Lively will put a video online for the masses to see.

Despite growing up as the children of a Hollywood power couple, Reynolds’ daughters just saw Taylor Swift as their close “auntie” who stops by from time to time. The 46-year-old actor said they didn’t realize she was a pop superstar until they attended one of her concerts. Seeing her perform live changed how they viewed their family friend. It appeared the girls are fully embracing their Swiftie status with the Midnights album.

Ryan Reynolds is currently promoting his holiday musical Spirited with Wil Ferrell, which arrives in select theaters in November before it starts streaming on November 18 through an Apple TV+ subscription. He is currently gearing up for Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. But Taylor Swift hasn’t slacked on the acting front as she made a small but memorable part in Amsterdam, which is currently in movie theaters. Don’t forget there are still upcoming movies to see in 2022.