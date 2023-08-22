Blake Lively Posted Fresh Photo Of Ryan Reynolds Set To The Song ‘I’m Too Sexy,’ Because Of Course

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since 2012, and in that time, the former has proved numerous times that she’s a comedic match for the latter. From the retorts directed at her husband, like when she called him her #2 customer for her Betty Buzz sparkling soda line, to showcasing her comedic chops in other ways, like when she joked about the Met Gala looks she likes most, Lively knows how to bring the laughs in everyday life. So it’s not shocking whatsoever to see her posting of a photo of Reynolds set to the song “I’m Too Sexy.”

Granted, the song itself didn’t play in the below post that Lively shared on her Instagram Stories, but as the lyrics from the popular Right Said Fred song flash on the screen in front of Reynolds’ glorious all-white t-shirt, you can’t help but read them while hearing the catchy tune in your head.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Sure, Ryan Reynolds may not be wearing the flashiest wardrobe choice, but between that handsome face, those shades making him look even cooler and the way the sunlight’s hitting him as he enjoys a refreshing Betty Buzz, who can blame Blake Lively, a.k.a. Reynolds’ former Green Lantern costar, for picking those words to describe him? Even if he had picked a more elaborate shirt to wear that day, chances are “I’m Too Sexy” still would have applied to him. While it’s great when Lively and Reynolds are trolling one another, it’s also good to see when Lively puts her unique sense of humor to good use painting her husband in a flattering light.

As for what Blake Lively’s up to when she’s not directing her jokes at Reynolds or elsewhere, along with promoting Betty Buzz, she’s also been preparing to work on It Ends With Us, the film adaptation of the same-named book by Colleen Hoover. Although some fans complained that Lively and her costar, Justin Baldoni, are too old to play their respective characters, Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid, Hoover welcomed this change, admitting that she “messed up” by making the characters too young in the first place. Those two will be joined by Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj, but there’s no word on when it will begin production or arrive in theaters.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was shooting Deadpool 3 until the actors strike resulted in the production being indefinitely paused. Although the Merc with the Mouth’s threequel is still dated for May 3, 2024, it’s a good bet a delay will be necessary given how long the cameras have stopped rolling. Reynolds’ other movie on the 2024 movie schedule, IF, has already completed principal photography and is dated for May 24.