Blake Lively Had A Funny Response When Asked About Which Met Gala Look She Loves The Most

Blake Lively knows how to have a Met Gala moment. From outshining her husband, Ryan Reynolds, literally, last year in her stunning metallic transforming dress , to that epic red and gold Versace gown, she always stuns at one of fashion’s biggest events. However, because of her long history with Anna Wintour’s iconic gala, and the catalog of outfits she’s accumulated, the actress admitted that she can’t pick a favorite in a very funny way.

Lively’s Met Gala outfits are ensembles of legend, and when she attends, many are highly anticipating what kind of opulent look she’ll put together. To this day, some of her outfits from years ago are still talked about, and while she’s not attending the event this year, she did joke around with ET about her catalog of looks, saying:

I can't pick a favorite. It's like picking a favorite kid, except I love my looks even more than my children, so it's even worse!

While Lively claims her Met Gala dresses are like her children, and she can’t pick a favorite, she did admit to Vogue a while ago that her 2018 opulent red and gold Versace gown “may be [her] favorite dress ever.”

However, last year’s Versace dress definitely gave 2018’s gown a run for its money. Lively and her hubby Ryan Reynolds served as co-chairs of the big event last year. The Met Gala’s theme was the Gilded Age in New York, and let’s just say the Gossip Girl alum understood the assignment. She rocked an elegant gown that looked like copper one way, and when she did the big reveal on the staircase, her dress changed into a mint green color to represent a statue oxidizing, you know like the Statue of Liberty. Talk about brilliant!

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor)

(Image credit: Gotham / Contributor)

Not to mention, Lively also has a history of matching her dresses to the color of the carpet at the gala (see her dresses from 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022), so she really is the ultimate Met Gala guest.

Am I bummed we won’t be getting another legendary look from Lively this year? Yes. However, we have to take a minute to respect and show some love for her looks from the past, which she loves just as much as we do.

She didn’t give a reason as to why she wouldn’t be attending the event this year, however, she did just have her fourth child, after a low-key red-carpet announcement about baby No. 4 and multiple hilarious pregnancy Instagram posts with her signature sense of humor. Following Lively, Reynolds and their other three kids welcoming their new little one into the world, it looked like the Simple Favor star also took a tropical trip with the Deadpool actor and their family. Lively rocked multiple bikinis on the trip, like the fashion icon she is, and she looked both relaxed and radiant. While I'm sure she was likely invited to the exclusive event, she's probably taking time off to be with her family, especially since they have a newborn.

Even though Lively won’t be at the Met Gala this year, it seems like she’s taking time to enjoy her family and rest. However, we will be seeing more of her soon, as she’s working on the adaptation of It Ends with Us .