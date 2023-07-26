Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Sandra Bullock's Birthday By Posting The Nude Scene From The Proposal, And His Caption Is A+

Birthdays are sweet, because they're typically accompanied by well wishes from one's friends and family. People can honor their loved one's special day in a myriad of ways, and those tributes can get especially interesting if you're a celebrity who's chummy with fellow stars. For example, with today being Sandra Bullock ’s 59th birthday, Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to remind everyone of their nude The Proposal scene from 2009 and, in the celebration post, he shared an A+ caption. (Seriously, how could anyone forget their naked body slam?)

When Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds paired up for The Proposal, they ended up crafting one of the best romantic comedies of the 2000s. Said film remains in the cultural zeitgeist today, which is something the stars themselves surely know. Reynolds took to Instagram to share the nude scene along with on-brand joke, as he wished Bullock a happy birthday. Check it:

Now, that this scene is nearly 15 years old, I think we can officially say it’s absolutely iconic. Here’s what the actor wrote in the post featuring the NSFW sequence:

Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?

Ryan Reynolds loves to tease so, of course, he would share this scene above all others! Both actors were clearly fit in the 2009 movie, so why not flaunt it, honestly? The moment is especially funny and awkward because there’s already sexual tension between the characters. So you can imagine that said attraction wasn't extinguished after they saw each other in their birthday suits.

The Deadpool star sharing their nude scene together is perhaps even funnier, considering they allegedly dated in real life after meeting on the set of The Proposal. However, the romance was never really confirmed, and it's possible they just became close friends due to their time working on the movie. The two are settled with their own respective families these days, but you love to see that the Oscar winner is close enough to the Canadian actor that he’s flinging fun birthday messages her way on social media.

After The Proposal came out, it became one of the biggest hits of 2009, earning $317 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. It remains one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies of all time. When Sandra Bullock recently returned to the genre for The Lost City, it was reported that the pair might reunite but, ultimately, Channing Tatum was cast as her co-star. One would imagine it was the Free Guy star's busy schedule that kept him away rather than a lack of interest in wanting to reteam with his buddy.