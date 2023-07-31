Blake Lively Had A Funny Comment While Debuting The Hard Work She Put In To Get Bikini Fit After Her Fourth Baby

Given I step outside and the moisture in the air turns my curly hair into a sopping mop of frizz within minutes, I can confirm it is prime bikini weather right now. Social media would also seemingly support this, as we've seen Kim Kardashian rise out of the water in a silver suit and Alexandra Daddario take a break by the pool in recent weeks. Though Blake Lively just had a baby a few months ago, the now mom of four is already rocking a two piece. She recently debuted her post-partum look on social media, with a funny comment to boot.

While breastfeeding and good nutrition can help, it’s not easy losing weight as a new Mama. Yet, Lively has proven time and time again that she’s a rock star at getting back into shape after having a little one. You may have seen Lively hop back into a bikini on Instagram a few days ago, but now a comment she made on the post is also going viral.

On Instagram, a commenter asked, “How have you had 4 kids??? 🔥” The Age of Adeline actress is known for her fun and witty responses and after realizing she'd tagged her trainer in the post, her comment back was pretty A+, with the actress jokingly writing that getting fit was not how she ended up with four children.

Wait. No. That's not how. He's not the father. He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot.

Social media game=on point.

This isn’t the first time that Lively has gotten into bikini shape following the birth of one of her kids. In fact, after she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their first daughter, the couple agreed that Lively would go back to work. The movie just so happened to be The Shallows, a role that required her to be in a bikini 24/7 while filming just 10 months after the birth of daughter James.

It was Reynolds who encouraged her to take on The Shallows and who also encouraged her to think of it as an “athletic event;” she later compared it to “ training for a marathon .” She even thanked her Deadpool 3 husband for really getting her into the right mindset about the whole getting bikini fit ordeal.

Something that he said that really helped me prepare was, 'If you decide to do this, just remember that this is an athletic event. So, think of the emotionality of the character, all the work that you have to do, but when you step onto the set every day you are in an athletic tournament.'And I'm really glad that he said that, because otherwise, I would have probably got beaten up by the elements and all that was demanded of me physically.

That was after the birth of their first child. The couple now share four children, three girls and a newcomer baby they've kept private.

It can be tough to find the time to get back into shape after becoming a new mom, particularly when you are already running around keeping tabs on a whole passel of littles. Lively makes post-pregnancy fitness it look easy, though obviously when you’re an A-list celebrity, you can hire a whole team to help you get into an excellent wellness routine. The actress still put in the work, however, and it seems to have paid off in spades. Or at least in abs.