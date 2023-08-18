Blake Lively Rocks A Bikini And Chugs Betty Buzz While Claiming Ryan Reynolds Is Her #2 Customer In Funny Post

Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are actors, but it might be more accurate to call them both entrepreneurs. In addition to acting, each one has other businesses that they run that they are able to use their star power to promote. Lively recently launched a line of sparkling sodas called Betty Buzz, and she may have found the perfect way to market them, bikinis and jokes at her husband’s expense.

In a series of Instagram stories, Lively has presented herself hanging by the pool in a red bikini while drinking Betty Buzz, and needless to say, she makes the drink look pretty inviting. While it’s hard to know how well the drink line is selling currently, Lively may not be making a great deal yet, as she jokes that she and Ryan Reynolds are the top two customers currently.

(Image credit: Instagram/blakelively)

One gets the distinct impression that Lively is getting marketing advice from her husband as she launches her product. He does own a marketing company, after all, so one assumes he knows at least a little bit about the topic. Reynolds also has his own gin brand that he’s been involved with for years. And the couple are probably the top two customers for that as well. They must just have so much sparking soda and gin in the house. What else would you drink?

Considering Reynolds’ marketing focus, I fully expect to see a series of IG images of Ryan Reynolds drinking Aviation Gin in the same bikini if these images of his wife go viral. And that could certainly happen. They say that sex sells and Lively is looking very intentionally sexy in the series of images. If the goal is to let people know that Betty Buzz exists, it feels like a safe bet that a lot more people will be aware soon. I mean, I’m certainly going to be giving this soda a closer look.

(Image credit: Instagram/blakelively)

While some couples have taken steps to live their private lives out of the public eye Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have seemingly found a balance that works well. They are certainly public figures, not only as actors but as the face of the various brands and companies they run, but they’re still able to keep a lot of their private life private. Reynolds and Lively have four children now, but we rarely see them in public. The family doesn’t live in Hollywood and recently moved far away by buying a house in Wales near Reynolds’ Wrexham football team. The football team is another thing that Reynolds has used his star power to promote.

One wonders if we'll see Ryan Reynolds respond to the claim he is the number two customer. It might make for a way to continue to promote the new brand while continuing to have fun with it