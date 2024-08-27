Blake Lively's Sisters Responded To A Fan Defending Her Amidst It Ends With Us Drama

It Ends With Us, the much-anticipated book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, made a strong debut, earning over $8 million during its Thursday night previews alone. But in the days leading up to its release on the 2024 movie schedule , rumors began to swirl about some behind-the-scenes drama. While the focus should be on the movie's success and the performances of its cast and crew, much of the attention has shifted to the alleged rift between Blake Lively and her director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. Amid this speculation, The Age of Adaline star’s sister Robyn recently responded to a fan who defended her sister against the alleged on-set drama.

During this social media frenzy and rumor mill, Lively's sister stepped up to publicly support her. A heartwarming moment occurred on Instagram , which you can see below. Robyn took to the platform to make a post for her sister’s birthday and responded to a fan's heartfelt comment.

A post shared by Robyn Lively (@robynlively) A photo posted by on

The fan, @hotmessheidirobey, wrote a sweet message on Robyn's birthday post for Blake. They wrote:

Blake is a lovely human being!! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her is so much greater than the negative voices ❤️ Happy birthday Blake!!

Robyn responded with grace and gratitude. Replying to the fan, she wrote:

@hotmessheidirobey 🙌 thank you for this ❤️.

This exchange between Robyn and the fan is refreshing, especially given all the speculation and finger-pointing toward her little sis as onset tea continues to spill. As the gossip mill keeps churning, it's clear that The Shallows performer’s family and fans stand firmly by her side, showing that they've got her back no matter what.

According to reports, the drama intensified when it was revealed that Blake and Baldoni’s disagreements continued on set. Allegedly, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, had re-written the dialogue for a pivotal rooftop scene near the movie's beginning. This move has been interpreted by some as a sign of a lack of trust between Lively and Baldoni, especially given rumors that the Gossip Girl actress requested a separate film edit by Deadpool and Wolverine editor Shane Reid. Though Reid's cut was not used in the final version, the involvement of a different editor suggests creative differences may have played a role and gives a whole new light to Baldoni’s comments about who should direct a sequel if a follow-up happens.

While Hollywood is no stranger to competing edits and creative disagreements, as seen in past controversies like Justice League and American History X, the situation with It Ends With Us is particularly intriguing due to the potential for a sequel. Hoover’s follow-up novel, It Starts With Us, provides fertile ground for continuation, and the movie's initial box office success indicates a strong demand for more. Undoubtedly, more of Hoover’s novels are set for the silver screen . However, whether the apparent discord between Lively and Baldoni could impact future productions on a sequel remains to be seen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sony)

Despite all the rumors swirling around, the Green Lantern A-lister’s sisters and devoted fans are proving they're in her corner. They're reminding us all there's more to this story than just the gossip, and Blake Lively’s talent and dedication remain the real headline.