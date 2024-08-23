Loved It Ends With Us? This Won’t Be The Last Time A Colleen Hoover Story Hits The Big Screen

When it comes to book bestseller lists, Colleen Hoover has been ruling the charts for years with numerous of her novels flying off the shelves. Following the adaptation of It Ends With Us being released earlier this month, more upcoming book adaptations based on Hoover’s works are on the way! So if you were a fan of the Blake Lively-led drama, it’s time to prepare to see more from the author to jump from the page to the big screen.

Even though It Ends With Us has been going viral lately for its alleged behind-the-scenes controversy, it’s also a massive box office hit. Just two weeks after it hit theaters, the movie is already in the top 15 of highest earning films of 2024 after crossing $200 million globally on Thursday. So what Hoover book should you read (or reread) next before it becomes a movie?

(Image credit: Grand Central Publishing)

Colleen Hoover’s Thrilling Verity Novel Is Being Adapted, Too

In May, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Hoover’s 2018 novel Verity is being adapted by Amazon MGM Studios. Verity is about a struggling writer named Lowen who is having financial woes when she gets a job offer to complete the remaining books in a widely successful series by bestselling author Verity Crawford. However, when Lowen arrives at the Crawford home, she stumbles across an unfinished biography from Verity the author never intended anyone to lay their eyes on.

The script for the Verity movie is being adapted by Hillary Seitz, who previously wrote the screenplays for movies like Insomnia, Eagle Eye and The Unforgivable.

(Image credit: Montlake)

Allison Williams Will Star In The Regretting You Movie

Alongside Verity being adapted, Colleen Hoover’s 2019 novel Regretting You novel is also being made into a movie as well. Just as It Ends With Us hit theaters, Deadline reported the news. The movie is about a complex mother-daughter relationship between Morgan and Clara which becomes even more strained when Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father dies in a tragic accident.

It sounds like Regretting You is a bit further along than Verity considering The Fault In Our Stars director Josh Boone is already set to helm the movie from a script by Mom writer Susan McMartin. The main cast has also been found. M3GAN and Girls’ Allison Williams has been cast as Morgan, Ghostbusters actress McKenna Grace will play her daughter Clara, and Dave Franco has been cast as Jonah, who is Morgan's love interest after her husband’s death.

When it comes to differences between the It Ends With Us book and movie , it was a rather faithful adaptation, especially with Hoover being involved with the adaptation. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about these Hoover books-turned-movies. Until then, check out our It Ends With Us interviews !