As Blumhouse's Blair Witch Reboot Moves Forward, The Franchise's OG Cast Gets Honest About Wanting Better Compensation And More

If you weren't around in the late 1990s, you might not fully appreciate why The Blair Witch Project is considered one of the best films of the 90s and perhaps one of the greatest horror movies ever made. It achieved viral status before "viral" was a common term. Audiences were left in suspense, unsure whether the events on screen were real. Even decades later, the chilling image of Mike facing the wall in the film's final moments continues to haunt viewers. As Blumhouse prepares to reboot this iconic found footage movie , the original cast is openly advocating for better compensation and more.

Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael Williams, the original stars of the cult horror classic, recently made a public appeal to Lionsgate. Following the studio's announcement of a reboot in collaboration with Blumhouse, the trio united to issue several requests. At present, they seek retroactive and future residual payments and have a few other demands regarding the future of projects related to The Blair Witch franchise.

(Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

The OG Cast Releases A List Of "Asks"

Besides retroactive and future residual payments, the OG cast has expressed a strong desire to be involved in future projects related to the franchise, including reboots, sequels, prequels, and even merchandise like toys, games, rides and escape rooms. They emphasize the importance of their involvement whenever their names or likenesses might be used for promotional purposes. The trio’s statement, which they shared on Joshua Leonard's Facebook account, highlights their frustration with past adaptations:

Our film has now been rebooted twice, both times were a disappointment from a fan/box office/critical perspective. Neither of these films were made with significant creative input from the original team. As the insiders who created the Blair Witch and have been listening to what fans love & want for 25 years, we’re your single greatest, yet thus-far unutilized secret-weapon!

Following the worldwide success of the first movie, there was a fast-tracked follow-up, 2000’s Book of Shadows, which some consider to be a sequel that never should have been made . Then, in 2016, a reboot by the title of Blair Witch was also a box office disappointment , making only $45.2 million worldwide. Neither attempts to revitalize the franchise included consultation from Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard or Michael Williams, despite the fact that the three actors were heavily influential in the creation of the first movie. The performers notably improvised their roles over a week with a minimal budget while using their real names for their characters. Each actor earned $300,000 from selling their stakes in the film, which ultimately grossed $248 million worldwide.

The trio of actors have also proposed the creation of "The Blair Witch Grant," echoing the original film's budget with a $60,000 prize. This grant would support an unknown or aspiring genre filmmaker in producing their first feature film. Notably, this would be a proper grant, not a development fund, meaning Lionsgate would retain no rights to the resulting project.

(Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

The Original Blair Witch Production Team Share Their Perspective

Alongside the cast list of "asks" and statements, Eduardo Sánchez, Dan Myrick, Gregg Hale, Robin Cowie, and Michael Monello, directors and producers of The Blair Witch Project, also shared their perspectives. They expressed respect for Lionsgate's management of intellectual property but emphasized the need to acknowledge the foundational contributions of Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Michael Williams. It read, in part:

While we, the original filmmakers, respect Lionsgate’s right to monetize the intellectual property as it sees fit, we must highlight the significant contributions of the original cast – Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, and Mike Williams. As the literal faces of what has become a franchise, their likenesses, voices, and real names are inseparably tied to The Blair Witch Project. Their unique contributions not only defined the film’s authenticity but continue to resonate with audiences around the world.

The Blair Witch Project first hit theaters in 1999, released by Artisan Entertainment. Lionsgate later acquired Artisan in December 2003. As of this writing, neither LG nor Blumhouse have formally commented on the statements. Details on the upcoming reboot, which was announced at CinemaCon this month, also remain scarce.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors