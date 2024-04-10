After Halloween, Blumhouse Is Reviving Another Beloved Horror Franchise
I'm already shivering.
It’d be an understatement to say that Blumhouse Productions has been making some serious noise in the movie business over the past decade. Producer Jason Blum and co. have truly carved out a space for themselves by delivering a vast array of horror offerings. They’ve delivered original offerings like The Purge, Get Out and M3GAN but have also rebooted some beloved IPs. Among those are the Halloween series as well as The Exorcist. Now, it seems the company is preparing to revive yet another famous piece of work, and it’s definitely a biggie.
During Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon, it was confirmed that Blumhouse is officially set to reboot The Blair Witch Project. This not only marks yet another major release for the entertainment brand but it also signifies the beginning of a multi-picture deal between Jason Blum’s corporation and Lionsgate. CinemaBlend was present at the panel, during which the film studio’s Motion Picture Group chair, Adam Fogelsen, discussed the production. As he put it, this will be a “new vision” for the franchise “that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation.” In a statement, he also said:
The Blair Witch Project, which hit theaters in 1999, still stands as one of the scariest and most influential horror flicks ever put to film. The found-footage production centers around three aspiring filmmakers, who trek across the Black Hills of Maryland to make a documentary about the movie’s titular myth. In time, the trio meet ambiguous ends and, as explained, their footage is what makes up the feature itself. Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez’s independent movie grossed over $248 million worldwide against a budget that reportedly didn’t exceed $750,000.
On paper, this production is a smart move on Blumhouse’s part for a few reasons. First off, it aligns with its business model, as this is yet another film that can be made on a shoe-string budget. Secondly (and most obviously), this IP is very popular and, if handled with care, it could indeed win over both longtime fans of the OG movie and newbies. That’s certainly a big “if,” though Jason Blum and co. have taken major swings before and been met with sweet results.
Unsurprisingly, story details were not revealed during Lionsgate’s CinemaCon spiel. That begs the question of whether this will serve as a full-blown remake or a legacy sequel of sorts. The latter route was taken with the most recent Halloween and Exorcist installments, and those were met with varied responses. What should also be pointed out is that the ending of Blair Witch seems relatively definitive. So I’m honestly not sure how the creative team would want to proceed should this new movie pick up from those events.
More to come...
Erik Swann
