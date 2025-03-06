Bong Joon-Ho Saw Robert Pattinson First In Twilight And Was Really Worried About His Vampire 'Skin Tone' Before Casting Him
Does Robert Pattinson really look like a vampire?
While Robert Pattinson has had a long and varied career in Hollywood so far, he will likely always be known first and foremost for his work on the Twilight movies. It seems that’s even the case for Bong Joon-ho, who directs Pattinson in the new film Mickey 17. One can imagine that the director had many questions for the actor before casting him, but apparently one of the most important was, just what is his real skin tone?
In a new video for GQ, Bong Joon-ho and Robert Pattinson hilariously discussed the proper pronunciation of the word “magenta,” but also talked about the actor’s pale Twilight look. It seems Bong was curious whether Pattinson was truly so pale. Check out the clip below.
Post by @gqView on Threads
Robert Pattinson’s inability to pronounce “magenta” notwithstanding, this is actually a really interesting conversation because it shows the level of detail that Bong Joon-ho considers when casting his movies. He appears to be legitimately interested in Pattinson’s skin tone and the way it changed drastically between two movies. He said…
Obviously, when filming the Twilight movie, they went with the fairly traditional pale vampire look (with the occasional sparkly skin). But that doesn’t mean the look was entirely done with makeup or color correction. Maybe part of the reason Pattinson joined the Twilight cast was because his skin was already so pale. It’s possible that his skin tone was more unnatural in other films.
It’s not just a semantic question. An actor's skin tone when combined with how a director plans to shoot a movie is going to impact things like lighting and makeup decisions. Maybe getting an actor with a particular skin tone is key to casting the role in the first place. Even if not, it potentially impacts other elements of the filmmaking.
It seems Bong Joon-ho wasn’t entirely sure what Robert Pattinson’s skin tone was until the first time the two met to discuss the film. The director said…
As somebody who has seen Mickey 17, I can’t say I was particularly focused on Robert Pattinson’s skin tone. Instead, it was Pattinson's great performance in a very good sci-fi movie that I appreciated, and others almost certainly will as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Anora’s Producer Accepted The Award For Best Picture, And Eagle-Eyed Fans Know Where They’ve Spotted Her Before
Ludacris Just Shared An AI Reimagining Of The Fast And Furious Cast As Infants, And Bald Baby Tyrese Gibson Is Too Adorable