Borderlands Is Being Called A 'Repulsive Dud' Along With Other Creative First Reactions That Don't Hold Back
Tell us how you really feel!
For a long time, it was rare for a live-action video game film or TV adaptation to hit with the public, but that’s been changing in recent years thanks to critical and/or commercial successes like Sonic the Hedgehog, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Last of Us and Twisted Metal. 2023 was certainly one of the best years for video game movies and TV shows ever, but if you were hoping for the 2024 movie Borderlands to help keep this streak going, you’ll be sorely disappointed. The R-rated adaptation of the popular video game series from Gearbox Software and 2K is being with a wave of negative critical reception ahead of its wide release, which includes someone calling the movie a “visually repulsive dud.”
That first comment comes from @AdriCaporusso, who also called Borderlands a “disaster” and said that there’s absolutely no positive element to enjoy in the movie:
@SmatthewAF echoed those sentiments, saying that he went in hoping for the best, but was profoundly disappointed by the entirety of Borderlands:
@GreatBriTom wrote the below scathing words about Borderlands, and the last sentence refers to an attached gif showing a stone-faced Homelander from The Boys watching a movie (Dawn of the Seven) inside of a packed theater, clearly unimpressed with it:
@edgorteg felt that Borderlands is just a “mess” across the board and certainly won’t go down in film history as one of those ‘it’s so bad, it’s good’ watches:
Finally, @LuminousDagger called Borderlands one of the “worst films” they’ve watched this year and a “disgrace” to one of their favorite video game franchises. As they explained:
These are just some of the Borderlands reactions that are online now, but it’s looking pretty clear that this movie won’t be a critical darling. Although the movie originally filmed in summer 2021 with Eli Roth sitting in the director’s chair, by January 2023 Tim Miller came aboard to helm two weeks of reshoots in Roth’s place. Cate Blanchett and Arianna Greenblatt, who play Lilith and Tiny Tina, respectively, are joined in the Borderlands cast by Kevin Hart as Roland, Jack Black as Claptrap, Edgar Ramírez as Atlas, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Gina Gershon as Mad Moxxi and Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tennis, among others.
You can judge Borderlands for yourself once it opens in theaters this Friday, August 9. As always, continue checking back with CinemaBlend on all the biggest film and TV news items.
