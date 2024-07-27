Jamie Lee Curtis Says There’s One Sole Reason She Signed On To Borderlands (And Now I See How The Movie Has Such A Stacked Cast)
This is a good reason.
In a couple weeks, fans looking forward to the Borderlands release will finally get what they want, as the latest upcoming movie based on video games will be on screens. While not all fans are convinced the Borderlands movie will live up to the games, the best thing the movie has going for it is an absolutely insanely talented Borderlands cast. It has comic geniuses like Jack Black and Kevin Hart, one of the best young stars on the planet in Ariana Greenblatt, and two huge stars in Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis,. It turns out we can thank one for the other signing on.
In a post to Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis, who invented Instagram, admits the entire reason that she signed on to film the Borderlands movie during a global pandemic was that she wanted to work with Cate Blanchett. Curtis’ post reads…
Honestly, can we blame her? Cate Blanchett is kind of amazing, so it’s not exactly a shock to learn that Jamie Lee Curtis joined the Borderlands cast because she wanted to work with the Oscar winner. It wouldn’t be that shocking to learn that most of the cast signed on for similar reasons.
To be fair, Jamie Lee Curtis is actually a video game fan, so she probably would have been at least interested in a Borderlands movie anyway. Still, the timing of the production might have convinced her otherwise under normal circumstances. But then, what’s normal when Cate Blanchett is involved?
Of course, this leads one to ask the question of why Cate Blanchett signed on to be in Borderlands in the first place. Blanchett was the first announced member of the cast, so she seemingly didn't sign on because of anybody else. What was the reason that she decided this was the movie for her? The Borderlands trailers certainly make her look like a complete badass, which may have been enough of a reason for her. This is not exactly the sort of movie where we expect to see Blanchett, so she may have decided she simply wanted to play that sort of role.
Whatever the reasons, the incredible cast is one big reason that Borderlands may be worth checking out. While it is going hard with the Guardians of the Galaxy vibes, that’s not a bad thing if it’s actually able to pull off a movie that has quality that’s nearly as good.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.