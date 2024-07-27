Jamie Lee Curtis Says There’s One Sole Reason She Signed On To Borderlands (And Now I See How The Movie Has Such A Stacked Cast)

In a couple weeks, fans looking forward to the Borderlands release will finally get what they want, as the latest upcoming movie based on video games will be on screens. While not all fans are convinced the Borderlands movie will live up to the games, the best thing the movie has going for it is an absolutely insanely talented Borderlands cast. It has comic geniuses like Jack Black and Kevin Hart, one of the best young stars on the planet in Ariana Greenblatt, and two huge stars in Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis,. It turns out we can thank one for the other signing on.

In a post to Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis, who invented Instagram, admits the entire reason that she signed on to film the Borderlands movie during a global pandemic was that she wanted to work with Cate Blanchett. Curtis’ post reads…

Watching #cateblanchett do her thing in @borderlandsfilm was thrilling and INSPIRING. She is the sole reason I left my family and moved to Budapest in the middle of Covid. She's a great actress and role model and feminist and devoted, humanitarian and her work with @refugees is a great example to me of the marriage between art and ACTIVISM!

Honestly, can we blame her? Cate Blanchett is kind of amazing, so it’s not exactly a shock to learn that Jamie Lee Curtis joined the Borderlands cast because she wanted to work with the Oscar winner. It wouldn’t be that shocking to learn that most of the cast signed on for similar reasons.

To be fair, Jamie Lee Curtis is actually a video game fan, so she probably would have been at least interested in a Borderlands movie anyway. Still, the timing of the production might have convinced her otherwise under normal circumstances. But then, what’s normal when Cate Blanchett is involved?

Of course, this leads one to ask the question of why Cate Blanchett signed on to be in Borderlands in the first place. Blanchett was the first announced member of the cast, so she seemingly didn't sign on because of anybody else. What was the reason that she decided this was the movie for her? The Borderlands trailers certainly make her look like a complete badass, which may have been enough of a reason for her. This is not exactly the sort of movie where we expect to see Blanchett, so she may have decided she simply wanted to play that sort of role.

Whatever the reasons, the incredible cast is one big reason that Borderlands may be worth checking out. While it is going hard with the Guardians of the Galaxy vibes, that’s not a bad thing if it’s actually able to pull off a movie that has quality that’s nearly as good.