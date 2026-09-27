Avengers: Endgame Assembled A Box Office Victory, But Primetime May Be The Biggest Win

Moviegoers were partying like it was 2019 this weekend, as enough MCU fans stormed theaters to make Avengers: Endgame Encore the No. 1 flick at the weekend Box Office. The promise of new footage related to Avengers: Doomsday — which hits the 2026 movie calendar in December — was more than enough excuse for a rewatch, bringing in $26 million domestically for the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

This week’s new releases were in a tight race with last weekend’s winner, Resident Evil, and while Primetime may have settled for fourth place overall (just barely!), Robert Pattinson’s crime thriller may be the weekend’s biggest winner when all’s said and done.

Take a look at the Box Office Top 10 below, then we can break down what happened and what we have to look forward to. (NOTE: * next to a title indicates a new release.)

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Weekend Box Office: September 25-27, 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LAST WEEK THEATERS 1. Avengers: Endgame $26,000,000 $884,373,000 N/A 3,060 2. Resident Evil $23,300,000 $103,476,000 1 3,684 3. Heart of the Beast* $20,000,000

$20,000,000

N/A 3,435 4. Primetime* $19,197,764 $19,197,764 N/A 2,874 5. Forgotten Island* $12,800,000 $12,800,000 N/A 3,548 6. Practical Magic 2 $5,675,000 $59,838,000 2 3,178 7. Spider-Man: Brand New Day $4,100,000 $950,683,000 3 2,409 8. The Odyssey $3,700,000 $616,522,000 4 1,021 9. Coyote vs. Acme $1,912,386

$58,390,427 5 1,905 10. Daniel and the Fiery Furnace $1,514,000 $6,203,086 6 1,301

Avengers: Endgame Success Proves Fans Are Pumped For Avengers: Doomsday

It’s pretty obvious that people are excited about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, but fans’ turnout at the theater this weekend for a refresher course (and new footage) on Avengers: Endgame proves just how big this is going to be. Not only did Endgame Encore earn $26 million in the U.S. and Canada over the past three days, it gained another $60 million overseas for a three-day worldwide total of $86 million.

Now, with all-time global earnings totaling $2.885 billion, the gap has closed a bit between it and Avatar, which stands as the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.932 billion.

As is to be expected when it comes to such highly anticipated Marvel fare, the Avengers: Doomsday scenes started to leak from screenings. Hopefully, fans can remember the Russo Brothers’ request to let all fans discover the surprises for themselves. Seriously, don’t be that guy.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing)

Resident Evil Crosses $100 Million Domestically On Second Weekend

Between Avengers: Endgame’s return to theaters and a trio of new releases, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil took a pretty steep 61% dive in its second weekend. However, it’s officially crossed into 9-digit territory, with $103.5 million domestically, and adding in $93 million internationally, the video game adaptation is quickly approaching a $200 million global tally.

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(Image credit: Paramont Pictures)

Heart Of The Beast Tops Other New Releases, Because Brad Pitt And Dogs

Brad Pitt and his canine companion won the battle of the new releases, with Heart of the Beast taking third place overall with a $20 million debut. There was a lot of hype going into the weekend about the survival story, with Pitt saying the pup might be a better co-star than George Clooney (I wasn’t expecting that Ocean’s Eleven shade) and critics asking if a dog could win an Oscar.

Apparently, overseas audiences connect strongly with amazing dog stories, too, because the film added another $30.1 million for a worldwide total of $50.1 million after three days.

(Image credit: A24)

Primetime Is Really The Weekend Box Office’s Biggest Winner

But let’s talk about Primetime. The movie earned $19.2 million to fall out of the Top 3 by less than a million dollars, but there are other factors to consider. For one thing, the A24 thriller was only projected to bring in between $9 million and $15 million, so the race wasn’t even supposed to be that close.

Also, Primetime was made for a reported $15 million, while Heart of the Beast clocked in with a reported budget of $82 million, so the Robert Pattinson flick did a lot more in opening weekend to recoup those bucks.

Not only is that a big win for A24, but for Robert Pattinson, who’s having quite the year. He’s already appeared in The Drama and The Odyssey, and he’s still got Dune: Part Three coming in December. We can’t ignore Primetime’s director Lance Oppenheim, either, who’s also gotten a viral bump from You Can See Everything, his and Nathan Fielder’s upcoming documentary about Elizabeth Holmes.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

How Did Critics Rate This Weekend’s New Releases?

The reviews of Primetime were pretty good (well, Chris Hansen had some harsh words about his portrayal, which is no surprise given how mean the movie is to Hansen). Will Rotten Tomatoes’ scores and CinemaScore’s audience keep it in the battle for a Top 5 spot in weeks to come? Take a peek at the ratings:

Swipe to scroll horizontally RANK/TITLE RT CRITICS RT AUDIENCE CINEMASCORE 3. Heart of the Beast 87% 94% A- 4. Primetime 87% 81% B 5. Forgotten Island 95% 96% A

It’s interesting that DreamWorks’ Forgotten Island got the highest ratings across the board of this week’s new titles, but it finished below the other two. In fact, its $12.8 million was below low-end projections of $14 million. The animated fantasy film starring H.E.R, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate and more is definitely hoping these high scores can lead to long legs at the Box Office.

There’s definitely precedence for such a move. DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish premiered to just $12.4 million in 2022 but ended up making $484.3 million worldwide by the end of its run.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

What Can We Expect Next Weekend?

It won’t be an easy road for Forgotten Island or any of the September 25 releases, as next week sees the debut of a couple of highly anticipated movies. Tom Cruise’s Digger hits the big screen October 2, along with Verity starring Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson.

Early reactions to Digger were pretty divisive, but everyone seems to agree the satirical dark comedy is a huge swing for Tom Cruise and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The movie is projected to make between $16 million and $26 million, according to Box Office Theory.

That should put it in tight competition with Verity, which is expected to bring in between $15 million and $25 million. Considering how close this race could be, Josh Hartnett and Anne Hathaway might want to try to get their family members on board to buy more tickets!

Be sure to hit the theater this upcoming weekend and then find me next Sunday to see how the Top 10 plays out.