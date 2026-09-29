A New Spider-Man TV Show Is In The Works, And I’m Shook Over The Storyline

While Spider-Man has had a major presence on the big screen for years now, the franchise has permeated the small screen, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. The streamer has been seeking to produce spinoffs not centered on Peter Parker, with the most recent being the 2026 TV schedule offering Nicolas Cage-led Spider-Noir. Cage’s show was canceled after one season this past summer, but the streamer is already working on another Spidey show. And I’m very surprised by the storyline that’s apparently inspiring it.

Prime Video is reportedly working on a show based on the “Clone Saga” from the Spider-Man comics, specifically the second one. That premise of that particular story focuses on two clones of Peter Parker – Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker. According to Deadline, though, fans likely shouldn’t expect this to be a by-the-book adaptation, as the series could make some notable changes to the source material. It’s been alleged that the creative team – headed up by Kelvin Yu – could make some key alterations to Kaine and Ben.

In the comics, Kaine Parker is the first clone made by the Jackal, and he’s eventually found to be genetically flawed. That leads Jackal to create an improved clone, Ben Reilly. Ben (whose name utilizes Uncle Ben Parker’s first name and Aunty May’s maiden name) is a well-meaning clone who becomes a hero in his own right, the Scarlet Spider. Per the trade, the show may see Ben and Kane take on new identities, therefore changing their clone origins. Yet a different account suggests the pair will remain clones and take on other clones.

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Regardless of which way the producers go here, I’m just surprised that the “Clone Saga” could actually end up being the basis of a TV show. Yes, it’s a popular storyline, but it’s quite massive and would feel more like something fit for the big screen. Tackling this plot with a TV show does make sense, as there would be an ample amount of time to flesh out the main characters. However, there’s still the matter of whether there would be any kind of reference to Peter Parker (and, if so, which Peter would that be).

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Sony’s overall Spider-Man franchise has become quite vast, as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise is still going, with the latest installment – Brand New Day – crushing at the box office. As for the future of Holland’s franchise, it’s been suggested that a fifth film may happen at some point. There’s also the animated Spider-Verse franchise, which is set to conclude amid the 2027 movie schedule with Beyond the Spider-Verse.

We’ll ultimately have to wait and see just what ends up happening with this Clone Saga show, including whether it ultimately gets picked up. It’d certainly be an interesting addition to the Spidey TV canon and, depending on what way creator Kelvin Yu and co. would go with it, it could become Prime’s most ambitious Spidey-based project to date. Still, I need to hear more before I’m truly sold on this project.

In the meantime, stream all of Spider-Noir now using a Prime Video subscription.