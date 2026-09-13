Practical Magic 2 Dethrones Spider-Man At Weekend Box Office As New Alan Ritchson Movie Lands High

Unofficially or otherwise, Spider-Man is the king of all 2026 movie releases by way of box office success, with Destin Daniel Cretton’s Brand New Day set to become the highest grossing movie domestically in U.S. history after its eighth weekend in theaters. (It’s currently around $1.5 million behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.) Despite all that, this actually marks the first weekend that Spidey is in the #2 spot.

No, it wasn’t Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey returning to the #1 spot, though the fantasy epic did reach the milestone of crossing $600 million domestically, making it #18 on the all-time list of North American releases. Rather, it was Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock’s bewitching reunion for Practical Magic 2 that took the top honors, though one could assume that this first weekend’s grosses were hampered in part by lackluster critical takes and reviews.

Alan Ritchson, Buddy and new releases round out the biggest headlines from the weekend’s box office. So let’s take a look at the Top 10 and dive into the details from there. (NOTE: * next to a title indicates a new release.)

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Weekend Box Ofice: September 11-13, 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally TITLE WEEKEND GROSS DOMESTIC GROSS LAST WEEK Theaters 1. Practical Magic $30,000,000 $30,000,000 N/A 4,146 2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day $8,400,000 $935,170,888 1 3,303 3. The Odyssey $7,400,00 $600.507.275 2 1,983 4. Runner $6,432,956 $6,432,956 N/A 2,568 5. Coyote vs. Acme $6,239,384 $47,764,302 3 3,355 6. Buddy $3,524,387 $21,291,635 7 1,720 7. Insidious: Out of the Further $3,350,000 $60,529,771 5 2,353 8. Hope $3,315,000 $5,010,000 N/A 1,560 9. The Uprising $3,250,000 $3,250,000 N/A 2,068 10. By Any Means $2,500,000 $13,487,764 4 2,903

Practical Magic 2 Takes Spider-Man's Crown, But Not As Impressively As Expected

Given that Practical Magic 2 has been the first theatrical release since Spider-Man to debut in over 4,000 theaters, the Susanne Bier-directed sequel definitely seemed like it was primed to knock Peter Parker down from his comfortable spot at #1. The fans did show up to make it happen, and were pleased as punch with what they saw, despite what critics thought.

That said, expectations for Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock getting the Owens family back together were loftier than the final numbers that came in. To reach its $30 million intake, Practical Magic 2 averaged around $7,200 per theater, which certainly topped everything else over the weekend. But compare that to Spider-Man's opening weekend, where the Tom Holland movie averaged over $80,000 per theater.

An arguably interesting footnote here is that the New York City-set Brand New Day lost its #1 spot on the weekend of 9/11. Perhaps those in the home state were busy watching restrospective specials and documentaries.

(Image credit: Angel Studios)

Alan Ritchson's New Action Movie Lands In Top 5

Earlier in Summer 2026, Alan Ritchson hit the box office with the critically acclaimed and mostly dialogue-free revenge flick Motor City, which grossed $2.7 million domestically on a more limited scale. His newest movie Runner, directed by Expendables 4 and Need For Speed's Scott Waugh, has already topped the other movie's total grosses with just its first weekend's box office total of $6.43 million.

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Co-starring Owen Wilson, and distributed by the formerly feel-good studio Angel, Runner hits both the action and comedy elements pretty strongly, and the narrative of a fomer soldier putting it all on the line to make a life-saving medical delivery is easy to pick a side for. I don't expect to see this one still in the Top 5 for Week 2, but hopefully it can retain enough of an audience to show up lower down.

(Image credit: Roadside Flix)

Buddy And Insidious Continue Horror Summer Wins

For all that Spidey and Christopher Nolan took over 2026, I feel safe in claming that Horror would in the third spot behind both of those, based in large part on major successes like Obsession and Backrooms. And as the summer season officially transitions into Halloween time, Buddy and Insidious: Out of the Further are keeping the genre in the conversation.

The Insidious sequel brought in over $60 million world wide during its first weekend, and crossed the $60 million mark domestically this past weekend, though it dropped from #5 to #7. Meanwhile, the magically sadist unicorn Buddy jumped up a spot from #7 to #6, though its weekend total dipped overall from the week prior. Casper Kelly's "Pee-Wee meets Barney" feature has garnered a ton of buzz on social media thanks to its merch-friendly visuals and oodles of unanswered questions.

(Image credit: Plus M)

Korea's Priciest Movie Ever Landed Bigger First-Week Win Than Andrew Garfield's Non-Robin Hood

Though it pales in comparison to the costs of U.S. blockbusters, the new Korean sci-fi action thriller Hope is the nation's most costly film to date, with a $33 million budget. A festival fave in spite of polarized reactions, Hope broke into the U.S. Top 10 averaging around $1 million a day at the box office. Which is no small feat for a movie fronted by largely unfamiliar stars; even recognizable talents like Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are only lending voices for CGI characters. It looks like a wild and explosive creature feature that I'm now eager to see on the big screen.

Just below Hope is the The Uprising, the latest action-geared feature from Paul Greengrass, starring Andrew Garfield. It's not clear how The Uprising would have done in a vacuum, but it probably didn't help the film's chances when one of its distributors wrongly promoted the movie as dramatizing the legend of Robin Hood, which drew criticism from just about anyone paying attention, and probably didn't help its buzz grow.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What Movies Are We Looking Forward To Next Weekend?

Whether or not Practical Magic 2 fizzles or explodes in its second week of release, moviegoers have several options for what else they can find on the big screen next weekend. The most exciting impending release to yours truly, and the one that'll likely take the #1 spot, is the upcoming horror movie Resident Evil, co-written and directed by Weapons' Zach Cregger. Though it already has its own build-in backlash due to Cregger opting not to adapt any specific video game storylines, I still think it looks great and delivers on the games' signature tension and unpredictable nature.

Beyond that, we have Angelina Jolie's latest directorial effort Without Blood, a Salma Hayek-starring war drama that world-premiered at TIFF more than two years ago. Global animation hit Shaun The Sheep is back with a new movie, The Beast of Mossy Bottom, while those hoping for more mature fare will probably opt for Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe's labor camp drama The Weight.

How many of the new releases will land in the Top 10? Will Buddy step up and help take down Resident Evil's monsters? Wait, no, that's not possible at all. But check back with us next week to see how everything fell into place.