I Thought Ted Lasso's Latest Episode Was The Season Finale. And That's A Problem

Spoilers ahead for Ted Lasso Season 4, Episode 8 "Follow the Anger."

Every streaming service has their own mega hits, and Ted Lasso is on that list for those with an Apple TV subscription. Fans were bummed when the show ended in Season 3, but luckily Ted and the gang returned for Season 4 back in August. I thought that the most recent episode was this year's finale, but there's actually two more to go. Personally, I think that's a problem.

Shortly after its premiere, Ted Lasso became an Emmy-winning success thanks to its heartwarming story and cast of lovable characters. Season 4's reviews were mixed, and now that we're almost done I see it. Because I'm not sure what we're building toward in the final two episodes.

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With Keeley And Roy Back Together, What Is Ted Building Toward?

Ted Lasso Season 4 followed Jason Sudeikis' title character as he returned to London to coach AFC Richmond's newly formed women's football team. This macguffin allowed Ted to once again find a new group of players (and especially assistant coach Alice), which is where the show has always succeeded. The series also caught us up with the rest of the Ted Lasso cast, including Rebecca, Higgins, Roy, and Keeley.

The latter two have been the main love story of Season 4, with the premiere reminding me how much I missed Juno Temple's Keeley. From the jump, it was clear that she and Roy still had feelings for each other, but she forced him to date, which eventually backfired when he met someone.

(Image credit: Apple)

Luckily for us shippers out there, Episode 8 saw Roy finally profess his love for Keeley, and the pair reconciled their romantic relationship. This, combined with Ted's relationship with Alice, made it feel like "Follow the Hatred" was the final chapter in Season 4. It wasn't until I was talking about the season with my parents that I realized there were TWO entire episodes still on the way.

These two episodes will presumably follow the rest of AFC Richmond women's season. Plus, there's the ongoing mystery about who has been pressuring investors to sell their shares for the team. Personally, I think the hidden villain of the season is Tracey Ullman's Zelda Southport, but we'll have to see if I'm right. With Roy and Keeley reunited and Ted not having any significant story other than coaching, I'm worried Season 4 might end on a sour note rather than a thrilling conclusion. Only time will tell.

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Ted Lasso airs new episodes on Wednesdays on Apple as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the final two chapters pack enough of a punch to keep the story moving forward in a satisfying way.