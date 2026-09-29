I’m Nervous About Boston Blue’s Danny And Baez After Hearing This Season 2 Update

The Blue Bloods universe is continuing on the 2026 TV schedule, thanks to the upcoming second season of Boston Blue. With the Reagans and Silvers coming back, this means more drama and more action, and of course, more appearances from some fan-favorite BB characters. This includes Marisa Ramirez, who will be back as Maria Baez, Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) former partner and current girlfriend, after multiple appearances last season. As excited as I am for their reunion, I’m nervous for them after a recent Season 2 update.

Danny and Baez’s relationship in Blue Bloods was quite the slow-burn. They didn’t get together until the very end of the series finale, and we’ve only seen bits and pieces of their dynamic in Boston Blue. In a tragic twist, the pair broke up during the first season of Boston, because their long-distance romance became too hard to manage. Thankfully, the two reconciled, and Baez planned to move from New York to Boston.

Boston Blue co-creators and co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier recently teased Season 2 with TV Insider. Sonnier mentioned being able to really explore the “fun family drama” and police work in the second season after setting everything up during the first season. Even though Danny and Baez seem to be in a good place now, that may not be the case in Season 2, as Margolis shared the "mantra" for the season:

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If there was a mantra for Season 2, it’s be careful what you wish for, because at the end of the season, Lena was searching for this extended family and she found it. Well, now what? Danny talked about wanting to climb the ladder and bringing Baez closer into his life, and maybe that’s going to lead to things he could never have anticipated. Sarah got engaged, Mae’s declaring a reelection campaign. These are all the things that they were striving for, but now careful what you wish for.

Well, this is ominous and concerning, especially after everything Danny and Baez have been through thus far. Baez was feeling the weight of caring for her mother (who has Alzheimer's disease) while still raising her young daughter, Elena. In theory, her moving her life to Boston to be with Danny seems like a good idea, but after hearing the EP's comments, I'm thinking more challenges are on the way. It's the "be careful what you wish for" part that has me really has me thinking about negative scenarios.

On the one hand, Danny is going to have to adjust to Baez devoting considerable time to her mother. And, while Reagan loves Elena, he'll also have to get used to having a kid in his living space again. Of course, on top of all this, there are still the dangers of Danny's job, which could also negatively impact his and Baez's relationship. So, yeah, there's a lot to consider here.

At the very least, fans will be getting an update on Danny and Baez pretty early in the season. Ramirez is set to guest star in the second episode of Season 2, but her return may not be so positive. Per the longline for the episode, airing on October 16, Baez is “confronted with an unexpected family matter.” I'd wager that has something to do with Maria's mother.

I pray that Danny and Baez will remain a stable couple, because I can't stand to see them put through the wringer again. But I guess we’ll find out when Boston Blue Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.