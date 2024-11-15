Brad Pitt Hates Doing Press. Jerry Bruckheimer On Why He’s Making An Exception For F1

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and it seems like the movie star is pulling out all the stops. This means high speed race car sequences, a talented supporting cast, and surprisingly, a full press tour. Like many actors, Pitt isn’t a big fan of doing promotional press for a film, and avoids it as much as he can. However, it seems like F1 means enough to the Oscar winner to put his feelings aside to get the word out about this upcoming sports film.

This week, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer made an appearance at Liberty Media‘s investor day in New York. Bruckheimer is one of the biggest names in Hollywood, being the producing brain behind the Top Gun films, Pirates of the Caribbean films, and Bad Boys franchise. He is also producing F1 alongside Brad Pitt, and during his investor day appearance gave attendees a promising update about Pitt’s commitment to promoting the 2025 racing film. He said (via Deadline ):

Brad is really invested in this movie. He doesn’t like to do press, but I think we’ll take him on a world tour where he’ll be glad to show his efforts in driving and acting in this movie.

If Pitt is going to throw all of his Hollywood charisma and charm behind a film, F1 is a good one. It is directed by Top Gun: Maverick ’s Joseph Kosinski , who is known for putting epic, practical stunts on the big screen. The classic premise also seems like a crowd pleaser, as it follows Pitt as a seasoned F1 driver coming out of retirement to mentor a rookie (played by Damson Idris). The production worked closely with Formula 1 itself, filming at real-life events to capture the sport’s high-octane energy and drama. Pitt has even been photographed at real F1 events , showing the lengths the production is going through to make the movie as true-to-life as possible. The Fight Club actor even drove some F1 cars himself , showing his commitment extends beyond just a press tour.

This statement by Bruckheimer makes me curious as to how this press tour with Pitt will differ from others. He has usually participated in some of the red carpet events required to promote a film, and occasionally does a talk show appearance. But perhaps this film will see Pitt being more active on social media, trying to create viral moments to get the younger generation interested in F1. Maybe we'll even see Pitt doing more late night interviews or magazine features to boost the movie's importance.

F1 is being released in the summer, and will likely need Pitt’s clout to boost the film to the heights of summer blockbusters in the past. Pitt has starred in a successful sports drama with Moneyball, which earned the actor an Academy Award nomination for his performance. The movie has yet to be released, so who knows if F1 will reach the Oscar-worthy heights of his previous sports flick. However, if Brad Pitt is as excited about F1 as Bruckheimer suggests, the film will likely be something worth checking out next summer.

You can see Brad Pitt in F1, which is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2025, and will also be available for AppleTV+ subscribers after the film’s theatrical release. For more information on other exciting titles heading to cinemas and streaming next year, make sure to consult our 2025 movie release schedule .