That Time Brad Pitt And Damson Idris Gave Us A Taste Of What They’ll Look Like In Their Formula 1 Movie

F1 fans were excited when they learned that Brad Pitt would be producing and starring in a Formula 1 racing movie. He will also be joined on the racetrack by stars like Outlander's Tobias Menzies, Javier Bardem and Snowfall’s Damson Idris. It’s a massive project with Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski attached to direct the movie for AppleTV+. Production has begun on the movie, which is titled Apex. While the movie was filmed at the British Grand Prix, pretty great photos of Pitt and Idris looking badass on set hit the internet

Ever since Formula 1 racing gained in popularity internationally, the push to create a film about the racing league was imminent. Movie stars are attached to the project, as well as high-profile real F1 drivers like all-star Lewis Hamilton. However, despite not being race car drivers themselves, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris look incredibly sharp in their film costumes, and could easily be mistaken for the real thing. You can see one of the pictures from the set below:

(Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Another picture also shows the two looking effortlessly cool as they walk amongst a crowd. They both have very serious looks on their face, teasing an intensity they are going to bring to their characters.

(Image credit: Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The film in question is set to follow a Formula 1 driver, played by Pitt, who comes out of retirement to mentor a superstar young driver, played by Idris. It’s a tale as old as time when it comes to sports movies, but not many films have attempted to involve the high-speed stakes involved with using F1 vehicles. If Kosinski’s work on Top Gun: Maverick is any indication, audiences should expect big setpieces and impressive stunts. Having real drivers involved also gives the movie a sense of authenticity.

While there is clearly a lot of buzz around the latest project from the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, it may be a while before it actually becomes available for AppleTV+ subscribers. It was previously estimated to have a late 2024, early 2025 release, however the current 2023 Writers Strike and SAG-AFTRA strike have shut down Hollywood productions, including the F1 racing movie according to Deadline. The timeline for the work stoppage is unknown, but the production pause will likely last until a new fair contract is reached with the writers and actors unions.

While fans anxiously await for a release date to be announced, hopefully these on set photos will be enough to hold them over. The actors could not look more natural in the racing gear, and I can’t wait to see how they make the classic storyline their own. Filming at the British Grand Prix shows the immersive energy of real F1 events is important to the team, so hopefully this intention shines through when this movie eventually hits theaters and streaming.

Fans of the Babylon star can see what else is ahead for the Oscar winner by checking out our guide to upcoming Brad Pitt projects. You can also check out Damson Idris giving a star-making performance in Snowfall, which is available now with a Hulu subscription.