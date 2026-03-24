‘I’m Chewbacca, Bitches.’ Brendan Fraser Has An Iconic Story About That Time Harrison Ford Took Him Flying
What a story.
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Being a celebrity has its perks. Sure, sometimes they get in trouble for security guards approaching fans, but by and large, they get to brush shoulders with legends and take part in some cool stuff. Case in point, Brendan Fraser recently shared a story in which he effectively became Chewbacca for a day thanks to Harrison Ford.
Fraser said it all began when he was working on Extraordinary Measures with Ford, and received a call from the actor. Fraser shared the story during a panel at Megacon Orlando, and how he got in a cab when Ford asked him to meet him at the airport (via Comicbook):
It's a great story, and I know I speak for many Star Wars fans when I say I would kill for the chance to be Chewbacca to Harrison Ford's Han Solo. Also, hats off to Brendan Fraser for jumping on the opportunity, and catching a cab to the airport whilst having no idea what he was doing. Not many actors could get another actor to do that, which just goes to show how special Harrison Ford is.Article continues below
Quite frankly, I wonder if part of the mystery that he would be flying was tied to Harrison Ford's history with aviation. He's crashed a few planes in his time, including after he worked with Brendan Fraser on Extraordinary Measures. While one crash was a close call, he's had some other infamous flights that were so notable that the plane was put in a museum. Indiana Jones would be proud of that, right?
As for Brendan Fraser, his appearance at Megacon Orlando was tied to a panel that involved many past actors involved with The Mummy. With lots of people interested in what's ahead for the fourth installment and which characters will be coming back, I'm sure there were many people hoping he'd leak some information about the upcoming movie.
It doesn't seem as though that happened, and we'll just have to wait for more details on the upcoming movie later this year. There was a recent report from Collider that said that filming is set to begin in August. Given that, it's possible that we could see a trailer before mid-2027, but that's strictly speculation on my part.
In the meantime, those who want to watch Extraordinary Measures with Brendan Fraser and Harrison Ford can pick it up via digital purchase on YouTube or Amazon Prime. I can't say I've ever seen the movie myself, but I am happy to hear that, if nothing else, Fraser got an injury-free plane ride out of it.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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