Ryan Gosling Had An A+ Reaction To Harrison Ford Saying He's Had Sex To His Own Films' Soundtracks
What if "I'm Just Ken" started playing in the bedroom...
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Yes, Harrison Ford was asked if he had ever “made love to the soundtrack” of his own films. The question alone was shocking; however, it was even more surprising that the Indiana Jones star answered it. Now, after that whole interaction went viral, Ford’s Blade Runner 2049 co-star Ryan Gosling was asked about this situation while promoting his latest project on the 2026 movie schedule. As expected, the Project Hail Mary star had an A+ reaction.
What Harrison Ford Said When He Was Asked If He’s Had Sex To His Own Films’ Soundtracks
OK, this all happened because Harrison Ford was asked about singing the Indiana Jones theme on Shrinking (which you can see with an Apple TV subscription). During his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor claimed that he didn’t remember if that bit was his idea or not. So, as a follow-up, Jimmy Kimmel asked:
Well, that was certainly a turn. However, Ford took it all in stride and with his signature dry sense of humor. In response, the Star Wars actor simply (and hilariously) said:Article continues below
There was no follow-up, ellaboration or explanation; the guys moved on to talk more about Shrinking, seeing as it's currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. However, the short response did go viral.
So, naturally, as Ryan Gosling has been promoting the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Project Hail Mary, he got asked the same question his Blade Runner 2049 co-star got on the talk show.
How Ryan Gosling Reacted To That Question And Harrison Ford’s Answer
Now, you might be wondering how all this came up with Ryan Gosling. Well, when he appeared on New Heights, Jason Kelce asked him about his co-star's viral moment during their segment called “We Gotta Ask.” The older Kelce brother laid out that Ford had said he had sex to his own films’ soundtracks, and then he asked Gosling if he had made love to his own movies’ music. In response, the Barbie actor said:
Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Gosling all laughed at that answer as well as Ford’s initial response. However, the Crazy Stupid Love star wasn’t done talking about it yet. After confirming that he has not made love to songs like “City of Stars” or “I’m Just Ken,” the Oscar nominee noted that it actually makes sense that the Shrinking actor said he has had sex to his projects' music, explaining:
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Harrison Ford really is that guy, and he’s known for blunt and occasionally wild statements. There’s also a bunch of stories about him that add to his ever-expanding and entertaining lore.
For example, right after Gosling confirmed that he had not had sex to his own movies’ music, he told the story of the time Ford punched him while they were working on Blade Runner 2049. He also explained that as the crew was trying to get him ice for his wound, his co-star took his ice away and said, “I forgive you.” Yet again, an iconic one-liner from the movie star that is equal parts unexpected and hilarious. Now, the punch isn’t in Blade Runner 2049; however, the funny story has lived on.
I expect this odd conversation about music in the bedroom to live on, too. Overall, I can’t get over that Ryan Gosling was asked about Harrison Ford’s viral claim. I also love that he didn’t just answer the question for himself; he also explained why his colleague's response was so on brand.
Now, if you want to see this sense of humor from Ford on screen, you can catch new episodes of Shrinking on Apple TV every Wednesday. Meanwhile, if you want to see Gosling in his latest movie and hear its brilliant score (which the actor will almost certainly not be listening to in the bedroom), you can catch Project Hail Mary in theaters starting March 20.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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