‘I’m Just Gonna Tell My Half Of The Story’: Chappell Roan Responds To Claim She Sent Security Guard To Confront Soccer Player’s Daughter

Pop star Chappell Roan found herself on the receiving end of allegations from a professional athlete. Soccer player Jorginho (34) took to social media this past Saturday and claimed Roan (28) tasked a security guard with confronting his 11-year-old daughter to accuse her of harassing and disrespecting her. The child’s reported encounter with the child apparently took place at a hotel in São Paulo. Roan, who’s emotionally charged run-ins with paparazzi, didn’t immediately respond to the allegation, but she’s since addressed the claims

What Did The Soccer Player Say About Chappell Roan’s Run-In With His Daughter?

According to Jorginho’s account of events (which he shared to his Instagram stories), his wife, Catherine Harding, and their daughter were in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brasil. While the athlete didn’t name the child, he seemed to be talking about Ada Law, who Harding shares with her ex, Jude Law. Jorginho said (via People) that the child and Harding happened to be staying in the same hotel as Roan and encountered her at breakfast. The girl apparently “recognised her, got excited, and just wanted to make sure it was really her.”

Jorginho claimed his child “simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum.” While she apparently “didn't say anything” and “didn't ask for anything,” a “large security guard” allegedly approached Harding and the child’s table after the fact. The Flamengo club member alleges that the person “began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both [his] wife and [his] daughter, saying that she shouldn't allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

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How Did Chappell Roan Respond To The Claims?

Roan – whose real name is Kayleigh Amstutz – had been tapped to perform at Lollapalooza Brasil over the weekend. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram stories to share a video in which she addressed the security-related claims. In doing so, she shared her “side” of the story and shared how aware she was of Harding and the child’s presence:

I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security. I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me, no one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, [and] I think these people were staying at the hotel as well. So the fact that like, a security guard who is — I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not. They did not come up to me. They weren't doing anything. It's unfair for security to just assume someone doesn't have good intentions, when they have no reason to believe, because there's no action even taken.

The “My Kink Is Karma” star – who has emerged as an impactful singer and LGBTQ+ figure in recent years – shared more thoughts in a separate post. In it, she said she sought to dispel the notion that she dislikes fans or children:

I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy. I'm sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something and, if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.

Aside from Roan’s eye-catching ensembles, for which she draws from various sources of inspiration, she’s also caught attention due to her less-than-positive run-ins with photographers. Roan has spoken out about seeking privacy as a public figure and has also addressed the backlash she’s received for some of her outfits. Overall, her public profile has been growing, with her music now even seeping into TV shows.

When it comes to this recent situation involving Jorginho, the Brazil native himself has yet to respond to Roan’s take on what occurred with his daughter. Time will tell if this latest story post marks the last word spoken by either of the involved parties.