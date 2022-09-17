Brie Larson Just Dropped A New Detail About Her Fast X Character

The Fast & Furious franchise is preparing to reach the final stretch of its cinematic journey but, as the film franchise prepares to drive off into the sunset, it's adding some new faces. In April, Vin Diesel welcomed Brie Larson to the franchise, as the actress was officially cast in Fast X. (This came only weeks after she pitched herself for an FF movie). Not much has been revealed about her character up to this point but, Larson just took to social media to drop a new detail on her character.

The Instagram -savvy actress took to the platform to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set. In it, the smiling star stands next to what appears to be her trailer, and it’s marked with her character’s name. You can check out the post complete with the reveal down below:

So it would seem that Fast & Furious fans will now know Brie Larson as Tess! Vin Diesel shared a first look at the character back in May, so it’s great to finally be able to put a name to the face. Of course, there are still plenty of other questions that one has to consider about Larson’s mysterious new character. But if anything, one thing that seems clear is that she’s more than excited to be in the fold.

Though she hasn’t been dropping spoilers, Brie Larson has been sharing some cool behind-the-scenes tidbits from the set. In July, Larson teased her work by showing off a rehearsal photo, in which she was pleasantly sitting on a road-like set. Around the same time, she also shared a fun set photo to celebrate Vin Diesel’s birthday . In short, Larson has certainly made her place amongst the “family” that moviegoers have come to love over the past two decades.

Since the Captain Marvel star was cast in Fast X, plenty of fans have taken to social media to speculate as to how her character figures into this latest adventure. One of the most interesting assumptions I’ve personally heard is that her character will turn out to be the sister of Brian O’Conner, who was played by the late Paul Walker. Such a development would be interesting and could serve as something of a tribute to the beloved actor’s fan-favorite character.

The Oscar winner isn’t the only major new addition to the film franchise’s highly anticipated tenth installment. Aquaman alum Jason Momoa joined the cast in an antagonistic kind of role, and he seems to be having a good time. Though his sneak peek of the Fast X set showed that even he was getting his “ass kicked” while working hard. The film has also tapped The Suicide Squad breakout Daniela Malchior , Alan Ritchson and the great Rita Moreno.

It goes without saying that Brie Larson is in good company, and one would assume that her co-stars had just as much time on the set as she did. It’ll likely be a while longer before we get any additional info on Tess so, until then, speculate away.