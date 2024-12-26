Brie Larson And Samuel L. Jackson Are Great Marvel Pals, And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Their ‘Fave Duo’ On Her Special Birthday Post

There’s nothing quite like a great onscreen duo. From heroes and villains to your favorite buddy cop team the big screen is full of some great team-ups. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) has no shortage of great pairings, but one of the best has to be Captain Marvel and Nick Fury. Brie Larson sent a shout out to Samuel L. Jackson on his birthday, he just turned 76, and fans are ready to see these two together again.

Larson and Jackson have been together for more than just Captain Marvel. They also appeared in Kong Skull Island together as well as The Unicorn Store. It was with a behind the scenes shot of that latter movie, with the two of them eating ice cream, that Larson used to wish her “bestie” a happy birthday on Instagram earlier this week.

These two certainly looking like they were having a wonderful time together when this picture was taken. Larson’s comments here show just how much she loves Jackson and Jackson has reciprocated the love himself, it does appear the two really enjoy working together.

Larson and Jackson were at their buddy cop best together in the original Captain Marvel, when Larson’s Carol Danvers and Jackson’s younger Nick Fury worked together to battle an alien threat. That movie went on to make a billion dollars at the global box office. I’m not saying that the fact that sequel The Marvels wasn’t as warmly received is due to the two of them having limited screen time together, but it may have been part of the reason.

A lot of other fans would seemingly like to see the two of them on screen together again, be it in an upcoming Marvel movie, or really just anything. Many fans responded to Larson’s birthday wishes with comments of their both wishing Jackson a happy birthday as well and hoping to see the pair on screen together in the future…

Happy Birthday to Samuel L Jackson. Can't wait to see you two work together again. - jjdaborn

The best duo!! Love Unicorn Store!! - vetmed11

You know I was looking for this post on his birthday! - distractedbyflight

Happy Birthday to the legend. Ngl, cinema would be complete the day that we get a Sam and Brie "Bad Boys" type buddy cop movie - sharjeelmoghal

If Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson really want to work together again it seems likely they will. Both are big stars who have significant control over their own careers. The only question is if it will be in the MCU or in some unrelated project. Despite the last movie’s box office disappointment, and Nick Fury’s own Secret Invasion series not being a big hit, it seems unlikely we’ve seen the last of their heroes.