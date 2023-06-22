After Samuel L. Jackson Supported Marvel’s Brie Larson Dealing With ‘Incels,’ She Supported The Secret Invasion Star Right Back

Actors Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson , known for their roles in the MCU, have formed a beloved bond while playing superheroes together. After appearing in Captain Marvel, they will presumably reunite in one of this year’s upcoming Marvel movies , The Marvels. Although, right now the focus is on Jackson's latest project, Secret Invasion . The miniseries sees the Pulp Fiction actor's character, Nick Fury, without his iconic eyepatch , battle Skrulls aiming to take over Earth. So, following his recent support against 'Incels' who were hating on the Oscar winner, the Room star returned the favor by promoting his new show in a heartfelt post.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone , Samuel L. Jackson expressed his support for his superpowered co-star, standing up against online hate she has received. The Glass star commended her resilience, stating that she refuses to let negativity consume her. He called out the "incel" individuals who harbor animosity toward strong women and the fact that the Short Term 12 actress is an outspoken feminist with her own opinions.

Larson, in a heartwarming display of friendship, reciprocated her costar's support. On her Instagram stories, she shared the trailer for Secret Invasion, accompanying the post, she wrote, "Love you, Samuel L. Jackson," with heart emojis. This genuine message is a testament to the deep bond they have forged through their shared experiences in the Marvel universe and outside of it. You can take a look at Larson's touching post below:

(Image credit: Brie Larson)

The chemistry between these actors is off the charts, and it all started when they were cast in Kong: Skull Island . Larson took their friendship to the next level by casting Jackson in her directorial debut, Unicorn Store . When the going got tough, like during the intense 2016 election period, The Hateful Eight actor claimed he comforted the Fast X star, who he explained took Donald Trump's win particularly hard. So, when the Shaft alum ventured into the world of Broadway, the Captain Marvel actress continued the support, proudly supporting her friend and his role in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. Talk about a dynamic duo.

On-screen their characters, Nick Fury and Carol Danvers shared a significant bond that concluded Phase Three of the MCU. As for their present relationship, he confirmed that it remains wonderful , with the two staying in touch. Although Fury knows Captain Marvel isn't off in a distant galaxy, her involvement in the Marvel television show is yet to be confirmed.

Excitingly, fans can witness Jackson and Larson reprising their superhero roles in the MCU. Nick Fury is the star of Secret Invasion which is currently streaming with a Disney+ subscription, while both actors are set to appear in The Marvels on Nov. 10.