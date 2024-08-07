Britney Spears' Ex-Assistant Knows Who Should Play The Iconic Pop Singer In Her Upcoming Biopic, Has Thoughts About Justin Timberlake Too

The world of musician biopics is gearing up for what could be a pure doozy of a movie, as it was recently confirmed that Britney Spears’ bestselling 2023 memoir The Woman in Me will be adapted by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu . Fans no doubt can’t wait to see the multi-hyphenate talent’s complicated and controversial life get dramatized and stylized for the big screen, and Spears’ former assistant has specific thoughts about who should star as both the “Toxic” artist and her famed ex Justin Timberlake.

Felicia Culotta is a name that’s no doubt familiar to longtime Britney Spears diehards, as she served as the Grammy winner’s personal assistant during her first decade of mega-fame (including the release of her first studio album). So she obviously has a keen perspective on what Hollywood standouts might be a good fit for Spears’ salad days on MTV and beyond. Here’s who Culotta believes would do the best job, according to TMZ:

Emma Roberts

It’s not hard to see how Emma Roberts could step in and do a bang-up job playing Britney Spears. She’s capable of playing vulnerable innocence, has the right kind of coquettish energy to pull off the Brit-ster’s sexy vibes, and can also flip a switch into becoming someone’s worst nightmare right quick. Truly, her appearances just on American Horror Story and Scream Queens run that particular gamut, while also showcasing her prickly sense of humor. Plus, Roberts comes from the world of kid-friendly TV, much like the Mickey Mouse Club vet.

Not that Spears is known for being a nightmare in public, as she doesn’t go out in public much at all anymore, but she certainly knows how to dish out I’m That Bitch energy on social media. (At least whenever she hasn’t sporadically deleted her Instagram.)

When it comes to Justin Timberlake, whose relationship with Spears was thrust back into the pop culture spotlight after the latter confessed to having an abortion when they were still dating , Felicia Culotta also has a marquee actor in mind:

Timothée Chalamet

With his last two big-screen roles coming in Dune 2 and Wonka, Chalamet has proven himself to be a worthy performer in whatever genre he's faced with. That said, Justin Timberlake has at times been one of the most charasmatic pop stars on the planet, with a voice that many would die to have. So it would be interesting to see if the Bones and All actor could properly portray that energy.

I'd also just love to see Chalamet in a mocked-up version of SNL's "Dick in a Box," but I guess that wouldn't be an automatic entry in a biopic about Britney Spears.

Felicia Culotta worked closely with Britney Spears from 1998-2007, and then again from 2009-2016, and appeared in recent documentaries and docuseries such as Framing Britney Spears and Britney vs. Spears. And yes, she also has an idea for who could play her in the biopic, throwing out this A-lister's name as a top choice:

Drew Barrymore

A movie starring Emma Roberts, Timothée Chalamet and Drew Barrymore would no doubt turn some heads, especially if the project is a Britney Spears biopic. But it's hard to say if any of those choices could legitimately make the cut, as Spears herself reportedly has final say on casting decisions. Considering Michelle Williams did such a great job narrating the audiobook , it’ll be interesting to see if her voice plays into the film in some way.