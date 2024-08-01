Britney Spears Confirms Biopic Movie With Jon M. Chu, But What Does That Mean For Crazy Rich Asians 2?

Musical biopics are a tried and true genre in the film world, with fans eager to learn more information about their favorite artists. Luckily for cinephiles and fans of pop music alike, a new one of these projects was just announced. Britney Spears has confirmed a movie adaptation of her memoir The Woman In Me, with director Jon M. Chu behind the camera. But what does that mean for Crazy Rich Asians 2?

Variety is reporting that Universal pictures has landed the rights to make The Woman in Me into a movie, therefore telling Britney Spears' life story on the big screen. The project will be produced by Marc Platt, and is sure to have a ton of buzz around it. The Princess of Pop teased this news on Twitter before it went official, posting:

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥August 1, 2024

This announcement, while thrilling for longtime Britney fans of myself, definitely inspires a number of follow up questions. Those of us who loved Spears' performance in Crossroads (which is streaming now with a Netflix subscription) might want to see her playing herself, while others would prefer to see another actress step into her shoes, and likely play her at a younger age in the process. But that's definitely a role that would have a ton of pressure for whoever gets the gig.

As previously mentioned, there are also cinephiles who might be wondering what this new project for Jon M. Chu means for the Crazy Rich Asians sequel, as well as its announced CRA stage show. Many of us expected Chu to pivot back to the burgeoning franchise after the Wicked movies were released, it now seems like he's got another musical project to bring to life with Britney Spears' life story.

That being said, Chu does seem like an amazing choice to get behind the camera for this particular story. He's proven himself to have a killer eye, and a penchant for grand, visually spectacular projects. Aside from Crazy Rich Asians, the In the Heights movie included plenty of moments of movie magic that elevated the feel of Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. And the Wicked trailers have proved this once again, with gorgeous practical sets, bright colors, and thousands of poppies.

