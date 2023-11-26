Bruce Campbell Gives Thumbs Up To Disney's Evil Dead Fan Art, And I'd Love To See What They'd Do With That Tree Scene

Fans of horror movies know that Evil Dead Rise marked the return of the series and a hint of where the franchise might go moving forward . But what if one of the next installments in one of the greatest horror movie franchises was handled by the House of Mouse? OK, it's probably not going to happen, but that didn’t stop one fan from posting an adorable Pixar-inspired poster of The Evil Dead, and the piece of adorable fan art got the almighty Bruce Campbell's thumbs up of approval. My only question: What would they do with the demonic tree scene?

The iconic Ash Williams actor hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) and shared a fantastic piece originally shared by user @Jopane22 with a big thumbs up. You can take a look at the image below—it brilliantly transforms the horror series into a charming Pixar-style realism that's both adorable and yet true to the essence of the OG series. The Bubba Ho-Tep star didn't hold back on the love, captioning the post with a cheerful, "Golly, what a great idea!"

The idea of Ash battling Deadites and navigating the blood-soaked, gore-filled world that defines the series in a family-friendly setting might seem too far-fetched to picture. The franchise is renowned for some of the most terrifying scenes in horror film history, such as the infamous demonic tree scene. This chilling sequence appears in the first two original Raimi films and the 2013 reboot, depicting a tree violently trapping one of our protagonists with its deadly vines. Horror hounds with keen eyes may have noticed the groovy easter egg homage in Evil Dead Rise to the original iconic scene when the elevator attacks Ellie.

It's hard to picture Disney diving into animated horror, especially tackling something as intense as the Evil Dead. However, given the recent success at the box office and the overwhelmingly positive Rise reviews from critics for the latest installment, it's clear more chapters of the series are on the horizon. Could some of them venture into the realm of animation? After all, horror can pack a punch even in animated form. Here's a roundup of fantastic animated horror movies to prove the point.

Coraline (2009) : A stop-motion animated film that skillfully blends eerie visuals with a captivating storyline.

: A stop-motion animated film that skillfully blends eerie visuals with a captivating storyline. ParaNorman (2012) : This stop-motion animated feature offers a mix of humor and horror, making it an engaging watch for a broad audience.

: This stop-motion animated feature offers a mix of humor and horror, making it an engaging watch for a broad audience. Corpse Bride (2005): Tim Burton's animated film, using stop-motion, tells a dark yet enchanting tale with a touch of romance and macabre humor.

Tim Burton's animated film, using stop-motion, tells a dark yet enchanting tale with a touch of romance and macabre humor. Monster House (2006): A computer-animated horror-comedy that brings a haunted house to life, catering to both scares and laughs.

A computer-animated horror-comedy that brings a haunted house to life, catering to both scares and laughs. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993): A classic stop-motion film that seamlessly blends elements of Halloween and Christmas, proving the versatility of animated horror.

A classic stop-motion film that seamlessly blends elements of Halloween and Christmas, proving the versatility of animated horror. Spirited Away (2001): While not strictly horror, this animated masterpiece by Studio Ghibli incorporates elements of fantasy and eerie creatures, showcasing the diversity of animated storytelling.

While not strictly horror, this animated masterpiece by Studio Ghibli incorporates elements of fantasy and eerie creatures, showcasing the diversity of animated storytelling. Mad God (2021): With a commendable 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, Mad God by Phil Tippett explores a surreal and visually stunning world.

The films above demonstrate how animated horror can be successful, so come on, Disney/Pixar, let's get the ball rolling on an Evil Dead animated installment! Wishful thinking? Perhaps.