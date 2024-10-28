See The First Look At Jeremy Allen White As Bruce Springsteen In Deliver Me From Nowhere
The Bear star is bringing The Boss to life.
Musical biopics are a tried and true genre the film world, capable of making tons of of money as well as getting Awards Season attention. One highly anticipated upcoming musical biopic is definitely Deliver Me From Nowhere, which will tell the life story of beloved rock icon Bruce Springsteen.
What we know about Deliver Me From Nowhere is limited, but the fact that Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Allen White is the star is definitely helping to buoy excitement. And for those curious about how The Boss will look in the movie, we've finally gotten our first look. Check it out below:
How cool is that? The Shameless alum really does resemble a young Springsteen, which makes for great casting. Although considering White's status as a sex symbol, things might be too steamy for a "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out."
This image came with the news that filming had officially begun for "Deliver Me From Nowhere." Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie will focus on the making of Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska." Along with the image, Cooper offered a quote about the project, which reads:
While Jeremy Allen White has become synonymous with his role in The Bear (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), he's been taking on a number of unique movie roles, particularly in biopics. Prior to his role as Bruce Springsteen, he starred opposite Zac Efron in The Iron Claw, playing pro wrestlers and brothers The Von Erichs.
For his part, Bruce Springsteen responded to Jeremy Allen White's casting, and seems to think he's a good actor for the role. And the 33 year-old actor is definitely putting in the work, with White previously sharing how hard he worked at finding Springsteen's voice. And considering just how many fans the Boss has, that detail is necessary.
Deliver Me From Nowhere doesn't currently have a release date, but fans are expecting it in 2026. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
