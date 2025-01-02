Bruce Springsteen Has Weighed In On What It's Like To See Jeremy Allen White Playing Him In His Upcoming Biopic
In this case Springsteen's nickname of "The Boss" applies in a rather special way.
While it’s still unclear where the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere is going to be slated onto the 2025 movie schedule, we do know that the picture is currently in production. Part of that knowledge comes from the fact that The Boss himself has seen star Jeremy Allen White in action, playing in an earlier era of his rise to musical stardom. The legendary son of the Garden State has some pretty exciting feedback to share after seeing this performance in its raw, on-set form.
Speaking with Sirius XM’s E-Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Bruce Springsteen called in and discussed his recent experience on the set of his own biopic. Asked if it was strange to see The Bear star portraying him during the recording of 1982’s album Nebraska, Springsteen shared these thoughts:
This isn’t the first time that The Boss has weighted in on Deliver Me From Nowhere’s production, as Bruce Springsteen previously shared details on how he was being shown various scripts. Also admitting to being in contact with writer/director Scott Cooper, the acclaimed musician behind hits like “Hungry Heart,” “Born to Run,” and “Streets of Philadelphia” shared that while he didn’t have much input in what was going on, he was excited to see the results.
Further enhancing what we know about Deliver Me From Nowhere, Bruce Springsteen also admitted to his feelings on Jeremy Allen White’s musically performing on set. A subject that’s probably even more intimidating after Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown acclaimed singing, this is clearly another test that our Shameless vet has passed with flying colors. At least that’s what Springsteen’s further remarks below would suggest:
To see that excitement still very much powering the subject of this very biopic’s interests feels pretty close to a personal endorsement of the project itself. Though that sort of lofty goal will have to be sought after once Scott Cooper finally has a cut of the film to show off to Bruce Springsteen. While the rock legend has visited the set four times since production started, there’s no telling how different the experiences he’s witnessed will be in the final edit.
As for when we’ll see that happen, we’re still quite unsure. Deliver Me From Nowhere is currently an unknown quantity on the 2025 cinematic landscape, though one could assume the upcoming music biopic is being primed for an awards season run later in the year. Meanwhile, you can catch all three seasons of Jeremy Allen White’s work on The Bear, through access to a Hulu subscription.
